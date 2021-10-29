Call of Duty has made a big announcement for people who exist in the Venn diagram overlap of those who love the cult classic Donnie Darko and people who love first-person shooters. The official Donnie Darko bundle is now available for purchase for players who want to kill as Frank the Bunny in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Donnie Darko is a dark psychological drama about a teenage boy named Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) who suffers from schizophrenia, hallucinates visions of a friend in a bunny suit named Frank, and is warned about the impending end of the world. Donnie Darko was written and directed by Richard Kelly, and gained a cult following after an underwhelming and small release in theaters. Despite being a relatively small indie film, the film had a cast that included Patrick Swayze, Drew Barrymore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Noah Wyle, Jena Malone, and more.

The bundle is available for a limited time and includes a player skin featuring Frank the Bunny, several Frank-themed weapons, and a finishing move ripped straight from the movie called "Sky Is Falling," where your enemy gets smashed by a jet engine that falls out of a swirling black vortex.

The addition of Frank the Bunny is a strange one for Call of Duty's Halloween celebrations, especially considering Frank the Bunny - while creepy, sure - isn't from a horror film, and isn't known for shooting guns. Similarly, Call of Duty has also recently introduced Ghostface from Scream into Call of Duty, again, another character not exactly known for his proficiency with heavy firearms. I guess it truly is a mad world.

You can purchase the bundle for 2,400 CoD Points, or roughly the equivalent of $20. Check out the official announcement tweet for the Frank the Bunny bundle below.

