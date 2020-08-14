‘Call of Duty League’ Gear & Giveaways Arrive Ahead of Playoffs and Championship Weekend

Calling all Call of Duty fans!

With the first-ever Call of Duty League Playoffs & Championship Weekend just around the corner, the Call of Duty League and its licensees are celebrating with brand new gear and exclusive giveaways so fans can rep their favorite Call of Duty League teams.

Check out this week’s schedule of activities and get hyped for the Call of Duty League post-season through the following lineup:

The limited edition Call of Duty League x Private Label Travel Duffel is available for purchase, including 12 CDL customizable team patches. This sleek bag features a reflective glitch pattern, ability to fit 4+ pairs of shoes, hidden 15” laptop compartment, and a CDL sneaker case. Fans can purchase the bag here: www.privatelabelnyc.com.

ASTRO Gaming will giveaway limited-edition Call of Duty League Edition A40 TR headsets + team speaker tags made for the "Road to Champs" via the Astro Gaming social channels. Giveaway entry ends 8/18. Fans can enter here: https://blizzard.wishpond.com/astro-giveaway/.

The Call of Duty League loyal fans are also invited to visit the Call of Duty League Shop for limited-time special discounts on apparel and other products now through the end of August. New Champions Collections from both Mitchell & Ness and Outerstuff will become available starting August 30th.

Get a look at champion gear and be sure to tune into the Call of Duty League playoffs 8/19 – 8/23 and Championships the week of 8/24 on YouTube!