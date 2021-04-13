Call of Duty: Mobile players can put down the guns and pick up the katanas this Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m. PT. The latest installment in the blockbuster gaming series, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape will allow gamers to wield their blades in a new melee-only Multiplayer mode, Swords and Stones, as well as two new maps, Oasis and Coastal. While the upscale desert hotel location of Oasis was first introduced in Modern Warfare 3, Coastal is a brand new map made specifically for this mobile iteration.

This update boasts loads of new content. Two additional new weapons will be featured: the PP19 Bizon - Yokai and the QXR - Scorching Sun. The Battle Royale mode will introduce a new operator skill, bull charge, as well as a new class, spotter. Samurai-themed reward tiers will also be available, making players feel that they are honing their path of becoming a disciplined warrior.

Tokyo Escape is an exciting new development for Call of Duty: Mobile fans, as players will be able to show off their skills in the April 29 Samurai-themed marquee event, “Warrior’s Path.” They will be able to join either the Five Knights or the U.A.C. to earn rewards for either Multiplayer mode or Battle Royale mode. The stakes are high for the event, as the winner takes all.

As the new season gets underway, players can expect to see new seasonal challenges, lucky draws, bundles, and more offered in the store. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape debuts on April 16. Check out the trailer for the new season below:

