It's officially spooky season, which means it's time to start watching your favorite horror franchises on repeat until Halloween. That being said, most genre icons have transcended their humble cinematic beginnings, becoming pop culture stars in their own right. Appearing on shirts, action figures and Funko Pops are just a few of the ways horror fans have expressed themselves over the years. However, horror has also made a name for itself in the video game space. Now that trend continues as multiple beloved horror characters are joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III'’s next event.

Titled “The Haunting” Sledgehammer Games have announced that Michael Myers from Halloween, Art the Clown from Terrifier, Sam from Trick 'r Treat and the Smile demon from Smile will all be scaring players in Modern Warfare III and in Warzone starting September 18.There will also be a chilling slew of new cosmetics available for purchase and the classic Zombies mode also looks to be included in some capacity. This isn't the first time horror characters have been included in Call of Duty. Last year's similar event saw Ghost Face from Scream and Ash Williams from Evil Dead join the fray. It does appear this will be the last major event before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches in October.

Another Terrifying Halloween For Horror Fans

While Halloween and Trick 'r Treat won't have any new films to scare moviegoers this year, the next entries in the Terrifier and Smile franchises are two of the last major horror releases of 2024. Terrifier 3 will be released on October 11th while Smile 2 will be creeping us all out a week later on October 18th. Art the Clown has been scaring hardcore genre fans for over a decade, but didn't hit the big time until Terrifier 2 was released in 2022 to both rave reviews and huge box office success. The indie sequel made over $15 million worldwide on an incredibly small budget. This sequel will also be ditching the Halloween aesthetic for the holly jolly Christmas season. From the trailers alone, that has made Art’s typical madness that much more frightening and director Damien Leone has teased the upcoming slasher will be the goriest of the franchise.

As for Smile 2, this haunting sequel will be following a famous pop star played by Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as she's the next in line to inherit the smile curse. Smile was another breakout smash hit of 2022. After some very positive word of mouth, the film went on to make over $217 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. Both Terrifier and Smile look to have the same success this Halloween. Art and Smile’s inclusion in this new Call of Duty event is just another step to ensure a successful box office run. Finally, as for Michael Myers and Sam, Halloween’s in the development of multiple new projects after David Gordon Green’s trilogy ended in 2022. This includes a TV series and two video games. Trick 'r Treat fans have been clamoring for a sequel to the cult 2007 anthology for over a decade. Recently, director Michael Dougherty stated that a sequel may very well be in the works.

Stream These Horror Classics If You Dare

Both Terrifier films are currently available to stream for free on Tubi while Smile is streaming on Hulu. Halloween, on the other bloody hand, is streaming on Shudder and Trick 'r Treat is streaming on Max. As you wait for the new scream-worthy Call of Duty event to start later this month, there's no better time to brush up on these horror classics. Modern Warfare III is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Watch Smile