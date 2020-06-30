‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 4 Update Adds 200 Friggin’ People to ‘Warzone’

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: The gift that keeps on giving. All of the updates to season four of the prolific FPS shooter (turned battle royale shooter) have had enough content to be worthy of their own games — with the ginormous file sizes to boot. But that ain’t enough. CoD: Modern Warfare fans with around 40 gigs to spare on their console hard drives can get access to a new update catchily called Season Four Reloaded.

What’s been added to the game in the reload of season four? Warzone, the battle royale mode, can now hold an absurd amount of contenders. A new traditional multiplayer mode sounds fun and dumb and metal in the best way possible. New weapons and weapon modifications will rock your shooters’ world hard enough to make you question whether even playing the game is problematically assisting the military industrial complex. And a bunch of new, fun stuff to buy in the shop!

Here’s the full skinny on the fat Season Four Reloaded update. For more in the world of being called to a duty, check out us freaking out about an old 68 gig update!

Warzone Can Fit Up to 200 People

I’ll save you from freaking out about big numbers, but wowie zowie, is 200 soldiers a ton of people to be able to fit into the battle-royale laden Verdansk Warzone. Activision states it will be divided into “50 Quads of Operators fighting each other and the encroaching circle collapse.” They also state it’s for a “limited time,” so get in there and start battling quickly!

How to Get Discounts in Buy Stations

Now in Warzone, if you reach brand new “Supply Run Contracts” on the map in time, you will be able to buy items from Buy Stations at a discount. Activision recommends “alternate modes of transportation” to make it in time, so buyer beware.

Juggernaut Royale

Just read that again. “Juggernaut Royale.” Sounds like my middle school Mountain Dew-addled fantasy. In this mode, airdropped care packages regularly drop into Verdansk that will allow you to become the Juggernaut and wreak havoc on your enemies with the colossal mini-gun. Once one Juggernaut is sent to the gulag, another one is able to take its place. This… sounds… fun!

New Weapons, New Gear

Spotter Scope : “A high-powered scope without the glint,” this stealthy scope lets you scan your environment and mark enemies without being detected. Activision recommends it for Operators!

: “A high-powered scope without the glint,” this stealthy scope lets you scan your environment and mark enemies without being detected. Activision recommends it for Operators! Rytec AMR: A new sniper unlockable via game challenge, this “semi-automatic anti-material” sniper gives you all kinds of new, versatile ways to rain down Hell from afar.

Warzone Starter Pack

Do you, like me, get killed within like three seconds of playing any battle royale game? This new pack might help you out. Here’s everything that comes with the Warzone starter pack, for $4.99:

500 COD Points

Legendary Shotgun Blueprint – Amalgam

Epic Krueger Skin – Alchemist

Epic Calling Card – Breathing Easy // Epic Emblem – Vulture Culture

1 Hour Double Battle Pass XP // 1 Hour Double Weapon XP

New Multiplayer Mode, New Multiplayer Level

Do you, like me, ever miss “regular CoD multiplayer”? Why should battle royals have all the fun? Here’s what’s new in good old fashioned Call of Duty multiplayer.

Cheshire Park : An urban London environment “where Operators will battle from door to door or through the central flora-filled area​.” Gun battles through flowery environments? What is this, The Last of Us ? I’m only kidding!

: An urban London environment “where Operators will battle from door to door or through the central flora-filled area​.” Gun battles through flowery environments? What is this, ? I’m only kidding! Team Defender: This is a triumphant return of a previous CoD multiplayer mode, in which teams capture and “hold onto” a flag. For every second one team member as that flag, that team keeps accruing points, resulting in teams frantically chasing after the “holder,” and that person’s teammates needing to cover them. I have played this and it… is… fun!

A Bunch of New Stuff in the Store

Including a new operator, Roze! How neat and cool! Happy Call of Dutying, everyone!