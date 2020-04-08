Facebook Messenger

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’ Season 3 Trailer Takes CoD to the Next Level

by      April 8, 2020

call-of-duty-modern-warfare-season-3-slice

A new day, a new season for Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise. Along with Call of Duty: Warzone, Season 3 of the acclaimed video game series begins right now! You can check out the launch trailer below, and be sure to head to Activision’s blog for a full breakdown on the events, characters, and content now available to players everywhere. In the meantime, here’s a brief look at what’s new, like another mode in the free-to-play Warzone, free weapons for everyone, multiplayer maps and more.

Season 3 is bringing the heat with exciting new updates to both Modern Warfare and Warzone, including:

  • Quads in Warzone and Plunder
  • 3 new 6v6 multiplayer maps
  • 2 free new weapons
  • New Operators, including Alex
  • More free content in the Battle Pass system

Take it to the next level.

 

Experience Season 3 including old friends, bigger squads, fresher rides, and more, now available for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone

call-of-duty-modern-warfare-warzone-season-3

Image via Activision

