‘Call of Duty’ Season 6 Update Gives the ‘Saw’ Puppet a Machine Gun and It’s Goddamn Hilarious

From October 20 to November 3rd, a new season six update inside Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, titled “The Haunting of Verdansk,” will arrive with an entire assortment of spooky add-ons just in time for Halloween. I could report the various items as straight-faced video game news, but that would be ignoring the fact the update allows you to strap Billy the Puppet from the Saw movies with a comically large machine gun and it’s the funniest goddamn thing you’ll see in your life.

Hahaha, oh man. Look at him. As anyone who has watched the Saw films can tell you, the Jigsaw killer’s ultimate thesis was buying a big gun would be sick as shit. “Some people are so ungrateful to be alive,” Tobin Bell said as he bodied newbs on the internet. Good lord. I love it so much. My only hope is it looks equally as funny during actual gamepl–

Hahahaha holy shit, man. Jesus Christ. Okay, sorry, so, some other stuff you’ll get with “The Haunting of Verdansk” are a few Halloween-themed Warzone modes, such as “Zombie Royale”, “Nighttime” modes for Plunder and Royale, and “Onslaught-er Mode”. You can also find the “Trick or Treat” rewards system, with Supply Boxes peppered throughout the map containing either “frights or frighteningly good blueprints and personalization items.”

Which sounds fun, but a bit disappointing for anyone hoping to play as another horror icon carrying an astoundingly large firearm OH WAIT

Hahahaha yes there will also be a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre skin available, finally answering the question of what Leatherface could do with 1,000 rounds per minute. My soul has ascended. I’m holding out hope that Activision is saving the doll from Brahms: The Boy 2 with a flamethrower for launch.

For more info on “The Haunting of Verdansk”, head right here. Here’s the synopsis for the update: