If you fear the pandemic will keep you away from your massive mugs of beer and lederhosen this Oktoberfest, fear no more. Call of Duty just released new DLC for the festivities themed completely around beer, from the outfit, to the weapons, and even the bullets.

The Oktoberfest bundle, which is available now for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, comes kitted with some violent ways to celebrate, including two new weapon blueprints called the Hefeweizen and Kosch and a knife fittingly named the Keg Tap.

The guns are themed for Oktoberfest, with a sleek green and brown color scheme, a small beer mug charm, and a magazine labeled "Prost." The funniest part of all is the beer tracer fire that comes on both guns. Everything you shoot will get splattered with beer, sharing the joys of the festivities with everyone you kill.

Image via Activision

Included as well is a proper lederhosen outfit for Beck and a "Happy Hour" watch with beer instead of numbers so you can look the part when splattering your enemies with beer. There's also a new takedown called "Tapped Out" and a "Prost" calling card. Buying the bundle will set you back 2,400 Call of Duty points, but there are some extra challenges added to help you gain back what you spend. This will be one of the last packs released under Season 5 which comes to an end in October.

The next Call of Duty title, Vanguard, is also right around the corner with a release date of November 5, meaning only one season of content is left until the new game drops.

You can start celebrating the beer-drinking now in-game with the Oktoberfest bundle. Check out a preview of the DLC below.

