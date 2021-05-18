Call of Duty's newest update brings John McClane and Rambo into the series as part of the franchise ‘80s Action Heroes Event, coming this week to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

One of Bruce Willis’ most iconic parts, John McClane is the hero of the Die Hard franchise, a New York cop who gets constantly involved in dangerous hostage situations. With five films in the Die Hard franchise, Willis’ action hero is one of the most memorable characters of the ‘80s, helping define action films for a generation.

As for John Rambo, Sylvester Stallone’s war veteran is a one-man army capable of fighting alone against drug cartels, terrorists, and police forces. Also the star of five movies, Stallone most recently played Rambo in 2019's Rambo: Last Blood. Both bloody action heroes will surely feel at home in the Call of Duty games.

RELATED:‌ ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Season 3 Introduces Samurai Theme With New Trailer

Here’s the full list of everything the ‘80s Action Heroes Event includes:

Operators Rambo and John McClane (Warzone and Cold War)

Warzone Content

New Points of Interest

Nakatomi Plaza

Survival Camps

CIA Outpost

Power Grab – Limited-Time Mode

New Killstreak – Combat Bow

Weapon – Ballistic Knife

Cold War Content

Two New Multiplayer Maps

Standoff (6v6)

Duga (Multi-Team)

New Game Modes and Medals

Die Hardpoint

Rambo’s Gun Game

Multi-Team Elimination

Action Movie-Inspired Medals

Zombies

New Main Quest, Orda World Event and more in Outbreak

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank – Limited-Time Mode

New Custom Mod Support, Mystery Box Weapons and Weapon Buffs

Warzone and Cold War Content

Two New Weapons – Baseball Bat and AMP63 Pistol

‘80s Action Heroes In-Game Challenge Event

New Store Bundles

Call of Duty: Mobile Content

New Multiplayer Limited-Time Game Mode: Gums Blazing

Die Hard and Rambo Store Bundles

Call of Duty’s ‘80s Action Heroes Event will be live on May 20 at midnight ET, following updates to Black Ops Cold War on May 19 at midnight ET, in Warzone on May 20 at midnight ET and in Call of Duty: Mobile on May 21 at midnight ET.

Check out the explosive trailer for Call of Duty’s ‘80s Action Heroes Event below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'GTA Online' Will Be Updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S This Fall

Share Share Tweet Email

Charles Grodin Dies: 'Midnight Run,' 'Heartbreak Kid' Star Was 86 The 'Beethoven' star played supporting roles in 'Rosemary's Baby,' 'Heaven Can Wait' and 1976's 'King Kong.'

Read Next