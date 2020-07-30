‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 5 Trailer Teases the Arrival of Shadow Company

A new faction enters the fray. Join the Shadow Company when Season Five arrives on August 5 for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone.

Get ready for a new season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, with the arrival of Shadow Company on August 5th. Here’s the official synopsis:

You can read up more on the story of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so far over at Activision here, but more details on Season 5, and the rise of Shadow Company, follow below:

An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own. Ostensibly Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Coalition progress under the command of Captain Price, Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly. All experts in their field with formal military experience, this trio is prepared to change the current experience of Verdansk.

Players will get to know the highly skilled experts of the Shadow Company soon. More on their backgrounds — or lack thereof — can be found here. For more than that, well, you’ll just have to get into the game. (Additionally, PS Plus subscribers can pick up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Campaign Remastered for free right now, if you want to take a trip back in time a bit.)