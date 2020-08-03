‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Season 5 Trailer Opens the Stadium and Introduces a Big-Ass Train

Getting antsy looking at the same locations while you wait for your friends to buy you back in Call of Duty: Warzone? (In this scenario you died almost immediately after dropping into Verdansk, or is that just me?) Luckily, season 5 is almost here, and the new official trailer confirms that the stadium roof is opening up and new locations are on the way. Also, there’s a big ass train now. Looks like trouble.

As previously reported, season 5 will also introduce a sketchy team of rogues called the Shadow Company. Here’s their whole deal:

An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own. – Ostensibly Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Coalition progress under the command of Captain Price, Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly. – All experts in their field with formal military experience, this trio is prepared to change the current experience of Verdansk.

Check out the trailer below. Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 begins on August 5.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Call of Duty: Warzone season 5: