‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Season 5 Trailer Opens the Stadium and Introduces a Big-Ass Train

August 3, 2020

call-of-duty-modern-warfare-season-5-sliceGetting antsy looking at the same locations while you wait for your friends to buy you back in Call of Duty: Warzone? (In this scenario you died almost immediately after dropping into Verdansk, or is that just me?) Luckily, season 5 is almost here, and the new official trailer confirms that the stadium roof is opening up and new locations are on the way. Also, there’s a big ass train now. Looks like trouble.

As previously reported, season 5 will also introduce a sketchy team of rogues called the Shadow Company. Here’s their whole deal:

An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own.

Ostensibly Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Coalition progress under the command of Captain Price, Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly.

All experts in their field with formal military experience, this trio is prepared to change the current experience of Verdansk.

Check out the trailer below. Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 begins on August 5.

Here’s the official synopsis for Call of Duty: Warzone season 5:

As Season Five approaches, events have transpired and led to the formation of a new group aligned in name only with the Allegiance faction – Shadow Company. An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own.

All experts in their field with formal military experience, this trio of Operators is prepared to change the current experience of Verdansk. Highly skilled with a diverse range of expertise the Shadow Company consists of Rozlin “Roze” Helms (formerly Jackals), Velikan, and Marcus “Lerch” Ortega, the Company’s leader.

