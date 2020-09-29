Watch: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 6 Arrived in the Dead of Night

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare / Warzone players were likely up into the small hours of the morning (at least here in the States) as Season 6 content dropped. What new content, you ask? Oh buddy, prepare yourselves… there’s a lot!

As of Season 6, players will now be able to utilize a fast-travel system in Verdansk, Battle Pass system (complete with two free weapons and two season-headlining Operators), and four Multiplayer maps for every combat type, just to name a few highlights.

For an extensive — and we do mean extensive — list of everything coming to Season 6, be sure to head over to Activision’s lengthy blog post. A sampling of what you need to know about new content, the Battle Pass, and Halloween tricks-and-treats follows below, like more on the “new fast-travel system … a fresh Battle Pass system … four Multiplayer maps for every type of combat, from 2v2 Gunfight and 6v6 core play to expanded 10v10 and Ground War matches.”

For starters, here’s the synopsis of the story so far and how it sets up Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, now available!

After months of infighting between former allies, further fueled by the arrival of Shadow Company, the recently dispatched Nikolai and Farah make a game-changing discovery in the hunt for Al-Qatala: they use empty subway tunnels to move around the city without a trace. With a flip of a switch, the long-defunct transportation network powers up, bringing what’s left of Armistice back on track towards ending this dangerous international syndicate’s stranglehold on Verdansk.

Season Six: File Size and Download Instructions

If you want to learn more about this update, read the latest Patch Notes on Infinity Ward’s official developer blog. Please note that the Season Six update will have a download size of approximately 19.6 – 63 GB for owners of the full version of Modern Warfare and free-to-play Warzone, who are up to date with the latest update.

PlayStation 4: 19.3 GB

Xbox One: 22.66 GB

PC: 57 GB (Modern Warfare owners) and 25.5 GB (Warzone only owners)

At Season launch on console, owners of the full version of Modern Warfare will also have to download the Compatibility Pack to access Multiplayer and Special Ops, and the Survival Pack to access Survival. File sizes for these two Packs are below:

PlayStation 4 Compatibility Pack: 7.8 GB

PlayStation 4 Survival Pack: 5.8 GB

Xbox One Compatibility Pack: 8 GB

Xbox One Survival Pack: 5.9 GB

Note that on October 1, Xbox and PC players can access the Survival mode.

A reminder, console players can choose also to uninstall/remove other data packs if no longer needed for a smaller overall file size. For detailed information on uninstalling/removing other data packs, read this article.

New Warzone Content:

Verdansk – Subway Fast Travel System – Get around the Warzone in a flash with the recently opened subway system, known as the “Metro” in-game. This dynamic fast travel system combines existing points of interest with new transportation stations for a high risk, high reward movement option within Verdansk.

A New Mode, New Weapon Rotation Coming to Warzone

Armored Royale: This fast-paced, high action Battle Royale variant gives every squad an armored Cargo Truck, complete with a turret and plenty of armor plating. Squad members can respawn if their truck is still in one piece, but once that squad's vehicle disappears, so does their ability to return to the fight. The last squad standing wins, regardless of whether their truck just rolled out of a repair shop or has its parts scattered around greater Verdansk.

Weapon Rotation: Verdansk received a new shipment of weaponry that's now scattered around the map on the ground or in Supply Boxes. A combination of familiar armaments and new blueprints will be a part of this more streamlined Season Six weapon rotation, which includes six Common, 10 Uncommon, 13 Rare, 18 Epic and 24 Legendary variants.

New Modern Warfare Content:

Four Free Multiplayer Maps to Cover All Sizes of Combat – If you own the full version of Modern Warfare, there is a new map for every size of Multiplayer engagement to explore and master. They all come together to bring a full set of diverse locales, all of which are ready to host frenetic, combat-rich battles across Multiplayer:

Station – Gunfight

Broadcast – Core Modes (6v6)

Mialstor Tank Factory – Core Modes (6v6 and 10v10)

Verdansk Riverside – Ground War

New Modes, Trials, and Challenges

Killstreak Confirmed: This Kill Confirmed variant comes charging in with multiple changes concerning Killstreaks: These can only be earned by collecting enemy dog tags. However, your streak won't reset on death, so you'll want to rush for tags as fast as possible to earn your Killstreaks. Trying to stay alive? Unlike traditional game modes, Killstreak Confirmed also allows players to "wrap" Killstreaks, making it possible to earn the same Killstreak (like the UAV or Cluster Strike) multiple times in one life. The team that collects the target number of dog tags – in spite of the inevitable barrage of Killstreaks – wins the match.

Gun Game TDM: As the name states, this mode combines the random weapon assortment of Gun Game with Team Deathmatch. Pick your loadouts for perks and equipment, then get ready to use whatever is handed out to take down the opposition. Each kill with a given weapon cycles you through a predetermined list of weaponry all the way to a Combat Knife, where one melee takedown with it resets the cycle back to the starting weapon. First team to the target kill count wins the match.

HQ: Firefight: This twist on Headquarters awards team score for both holding the objective and earning kills, almost like a Team Deathmatch. This allows teams to try to catch back up on score between HQ objectives. After a team captures an HQ, respawns are disabled until the enemy team neutralizes it. Hold down the objective and defend it from enemy players to maximize score. First team to the target score wins the match.

Hardpoint: Hills and Kills: Similar to HQ: Firefight, this mode awards team score for playing the objective – holding hills – as well as earning kills. With respawns enabled, this mode could turn into a pure deathmatch, a tactical objective game, or a chaotic mix between the two. First team to the target score wins the match.

Nine Trials to Explore: Rank up this season to earn Trial Tickets, or use tickets left over from prior seasons, and turn them into XP completing a fresh set of challenges. Whether it's tearing up waves of enemies in either new Juggernaut Trial, cutting corners in the Quad or Helicopter Race, or just taking a Free Roam, these unique side missions add even more variety to over two dozen existing experiences.

Battle Pass System:

Two Functional Weapons, Licensed War Tracks Highlight Unprecedented Free Battle Pass Content

The Season Six Battle Pass system is one of the most unique collections of content yet, and it all starts with 20 Tiers of free content available for all players within Modern Warfare and Warzone. Just by playing the game, players can unlock a few weapon blueprints, cosmetic content for their profile and the Gunsmith, and a few hundred Call of Duty Points that can be put towards a Battle Pass or Store bundle purchase. On top of these new items are a few new songs to War Tracks – some that you may have heard of outside of Modern Warfare and Warzone…

War Track Expansion Adds Classic Sounds, Modern Hits through Free Tiers

Across numerous free Tiers, players can unlock multiple new songs to be used as War Tracks, songs that play while driving vehicles in Warzone and Modern Warfare. With these new tracks, you can blow out your speakers or even throw on music from previous Call of Duty games (Modern Warfare and Black Ops series) for a heavy dose of nostalgia that could complement an intense Battle Royale match.

Here’s some of the songs outside of the Call of Duty universe that can be unlocked and played in game:

“War Track Pack: Hip Hop Edition”:

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN’”

DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”

Clipse’s “Grindin’”

Weapons Inspection: Details of Season Six Battle Pass’ System Free Weapons

SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle (Free Battle Pass System Weapon) – This bolt-action marksman rifle comes as one of the most accurate weapons in its class and with a breadth of customization options. From alternate ammo choices to bolt assembly changes and more, no matter how this weapon is configured, it's a powerful yet mobile tool for a marksman on the go.

AS-VAL Assault Rifle (Free Battle Pass System Weapon) – This assault rifle, the 13th member of this weapon category, is a rare Soviet powerhouse chambered in subsonic 9x39mm ammunition and is pre-equipped with an integral suppressor. Combined with the weapon's high rate of fire, the AS-VAL is built for stealth, accuracy, and high penetration, all on a highly configurable platform.

Battle Pass Instant Unlocks

New Operator – Farah: An exceptional solider who has known a lifetime of war, the founder and commander of the Urzikstan Liberation Force arrives to Modern Warfare and Warzone as a playable Operator outside of the Campaign. Immediately unlock her "Halmasti" skin upon purchase of the Battle Pass, and complete her included Operator Mission to get her "Jinn" and "Unbroken Will" skins.

Minotaur Operator Skin and Mission: Minotaur's "Poloski" skin acts as a memento to Farah's story in Modern Warfare's Campaign, with two skin variants and other rewards unlockable via the included Operator Mission.

"Gilded Arm" Epic Assault Rifle Blueprint: This blueprint for Assault Rifle Hotel replaces the standard chambered in 7.62 Soviet ammunition with a 5.25x39mm 30-Round Magazine. In addition it has a sleek red and white design, and comes equipped with multiple pre-configured attachments, including a Skeleton Stock, for a CQB-like playstyle

XP Boost (Tier 0): Get more XP for your efforts with this 10% XP boost that lasts the duration of the Season.

Skins, Blueprints, and More Highlights Throughout the Battle Pass

Operator Skins and Finishing Move: Expect over two dozen skins, including those available through additional Battle Pass Missions, that cover a wide range of Operators across both factions, including "On the Rocks" Gaz, "Off Grid" Domino and, at Tier 90, the "Yenisey" Bale skin. Also, prepare to sic "Edward," a pet bat, on your enemies with a Finishing Move that bears his name.

Screwdriver Combat Knife Blueprint: In tandem with the Tier 0 Minotaur skin, the "Innocence Lost" Combat Knife blueprint provides a further reference to a pivotal moment in the game's Campaign, modelling this variant after a Screwdriver Farah used to save her and her brother's lives.

Blueprints: Bolster your arsenal with new blueprint weapons in addition to the "Innocence Lost" melee weapon and the four free blueprints on offer. Blueprints available after Battle Pass purchase include three handguns, three SMGs, three assault rifles, two shotguns, three LMGs, three marksman rifles, and one sniper rifle.

Vehicle Skins: Get a fresh, Halloween-inspired exterior for four different Warzone vehicles – the "Mutated" ATV, "Flight of Torment" Helicopter, "From the Deep" SUV and "Stained" Tac Rover skins – as part of the Season Six Battle Pass.

Tier 100 – The Ultimate Battle Pass Reward