If you were indecisive about Call of Duty: Vanguard, you can give it a whirl for free this week, as Activision has announced that they'll be hosting a free access weekend. The free period will let players access all multiplayer content for a limited time, along with the Vanguard's own version of the Shipment map. It will begin on November 18 and will be running until November 22.

It has only been around two weeks since the initial release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, so you're probably not too late to hop aboard the Vanguard train. And if Activision's previous offering is anything to go by, the publisher will have more free access weeks down the road after every season. During your time, you can enjoy all the multiplayer modes available at launch, including the new Champion Hill.

Along with the news regarding the free week, Activision also provided a detailed briefing on the new iteration of the shipment map. Some key changes compared to previous versions include adding containers, some of which are made climbable, and also getting rid of some of them to create space. It is said that the map has returned mostly to its original form. But rest assured, it will be chaotic.

Even if you're not too keen on trying Vanguard just yet, you can play to level up some of the weapons before they are made available for Call of Duty: Warzone. As Warzone will be saying farewell to Verdansk and will be adding a brand new map set in the Pacific, which will add all weapons from Vanguard to Warzone. Free access to Call of Duty: Vanguard will begin on November 18 at 10 a.m. PT, while the shipment map should go live about a day earlier.

