Sledgehammer Games has revealed the first look at gameplay for the campaign of Call of Duty: Vanguard, focusing on a Russian sniper named Polina Petrova, one of Vanguard's four playable characters. The gameplay trailer follows Petrova as she fights her way through the city of Stalingrad as it is attacked by German forces. Waking up after being buried in a pile of rubble, she sticks mostly to the shadows, though she isn't scared to take the invaders of her homeland head-on, using everything from a knife found in a kitchen to the Russian rifles to German automatics.

The gameplay trailer showcased the high graphical fidelity of the game, as well as some of the gameplay elements, which include parkour climbing and the return of the mounting feature that was seen in the 2019 Modern Warfare. This was a mechanic that allowed players to place their weapons on top of cover and around corners for better control of their weapons at the cost of movement. The feature was a controversial one in the regular deathmatch modes of Modern Warfare and didn't return in Black Ops Cold War, though it is still present in Warzone. Along with the mounting, the trailer showed the new Blindfire mechanic, which saw Petrova taking cover and shooting over it. There was also a short look at the destructible environments that will be present in the campaign when Petrova shot through a wood wall and then charged through it, taking down all enemies on the other side.

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live, Campaign Creative Director at Sledgehammer Games David Swenson and Laura Bailey, who will be portraying Petrova, spoke to Geoff Keighley about the story and how the stories across the multiple fronts of World War II will showcase the birth of the Special Forces we know today. Swenson talks about Polina's origins as a nurse in the Soviet Army and how the attack on Stalingrad seen in the trailer shaped her into the Special Operator that players will see as the story unfolds. Bailey explained the inspiration behind Petrova and how the stories about the real-life Soviet female soldier Lyudmila Mikhailovna Pavlichenko shaped her character. "She's no nonsense, nothing rattles her," said Bailey, "and in this level (referring to the demo) you get to see what makes her become that way."

Call of Duty: Vanguard will also be launching with the series staple multiplayer mode and Zombies mode being developed by Treyarch along with integration into Warzone. Vanguard will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 5. Watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard Stalingrad demo below.

