Activision has announced that a PlayStation-exclusive alpha of Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be available next week. This alpha will give PlayStation users a look at a brand new Call Of Duty experience that is inspired by Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gunfight mode.

The alpha will begin on August 27 and will feature the new mode, Champion Hill. Similar to its predecessor, Champion Hill can be played as a 2v2 or 3v3. Each squad will compete in a round-based team deathmatch, where a total of eight squads will compete against each other, unlike Gunfight, which is one squad against the other. The alpha will also put you in the shoes of a few of the main lead characters of the game: Lucas Riggs, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, and Arthur Kingsley.

Image via Activision

The previous Gunfight mode had small and linear maps, but Champion Hill will take place on one large map, which is divided into five different sections. The center of the map is the buy station, where you can spectate if your squad didn't win the round, or upgrade your loadouts with the cash available. Cash will be scattered throughout the map or can be earned by killing enemy squads.

The alpha is already live for preload, and there is already an open beta planned, which will be held in two different sessions with PlayStation and Pre-Orders getting early access, which starts on September 10 for PlayStation users and September 16 for all other platforms. But players who just can't wait can try out the alpha next week.

The alpha will begin on August 27 at 10 AM PT and will be available until August 29. Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5 and is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

