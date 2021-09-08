Sledgehammer Game has been drip feeding information about the next title in the long running FPS franchise, Call of Duty Vanguard, after revealing it in Warzone back in August. With a featured spot at Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021 giving a preview of the campaign, it was only a matter of time that the series' cornerstone mode, multiplayer, got a showcase. That has finally happened with the release of early gameplay and a brand new trailer.

During a livestream, Sledgehammer Games showcased what players can expect when they jump into Vanguard. A voiceover introduces the trailer, speaking over some scenes from the campaign. “Warriors, saboteurs, assassins: their lives turned upside down by the Reich, each one with an axe to grind and when we turn them loose, you better believe they’re coming out swinging.” This leads into your familiar Call of Duty trailer with gunshots syncing with the music, sweeping crane shots to show off and transition between the maps they are showing off. Some glimpses of first person gameplay along with some weapons and killstreaks, with the standouts being a remote controlled mini-tank that seems to act like the RC-XD streak and a flamethrower juggernaut, that one's self explanatory.

All of this is what you expect from a trailer for Call of Duty, but there are some new things that were shown, like the fact that the title will be adding destructible environments, what was shown off was weak walls that could be shot a sprinted through as well as panes of glass that could be shot through, creating new lines of sight or getting players from one floor to another. Players will also see the return of tactical sprint and the return of mounting weapons as well as a blindfire mode, which Multiplayer Creative Director Greg Reisdorf described as "the hipfire of mount." Both mounting and tactical sprint were divisive features in Modern Warfare 2019 and did not see a return in last year's Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War but remained in Warzone. Speaking of Warzone, the livestream was capped off with a brief look at the new Warzone map that will be coming with Vanguard. Unlike the slight cosmetic changes made with Verdansk '84, this will be a brand new map set in the Pacific. With this update will come a new anti-cheat, something that fans have been begging for as the Battle Royale title has been flooded with hackers and cheaters.

RELATED: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Gameplay Trailer Shows WWII From the Perspective of a Russian Sniper

The debut of this gameplay and trailers coincides with the upcoming open beta that will be happening across multiple weekends. This will be the first chance that players will get to experience the core multiplayer experience for Vanguard, but not the first time some will be playing the game. Fans on PlayStation were already able to get a brief taste of one of the new modes coming to Vanguard during the Champion's Hill Alpha that took place August 27-29. This brand new mode took aspects of Modern Warfare 2019's Gunfight and combined it with some parts of Warzone's Battle Royale and put it into a round robin tournament to see which team of two or three could make it to the end. This mode will be returning in the upcoming beta starting for PlayStation users on September 10-13 and a full cross-play beta occurring from the 17-20. Along with the returning Alpha mode, this beta will contain three brand new multiplayer maps (Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu) as well as three traditional game modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed) and a new one called Patrol. The final game will have a total of 20 maps at launch and will see the return of the popular Gunsmith customization system.

Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games is not working alone on this title as many developers are attaching their name to Vanguard, with the most notable one being Treyarch, the developers behind Black Ops Cold War working on the game's Zombies mode. A big omission in name's seen during the game's opening logos as well as recent trailers is the series' publisher, Activision. An Activision spokeperson said this was a "creative decision," though their absense does come at the same time that they are embroiled in a lawsuit revolving around the toxic work environment that includes widespread discrimination and harassment. The situation is still ongoing.

Call of Duty Vanguard will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 5. Watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer down below.

KEEP READING: Why ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Needs a Ranked Battle Royale System

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best Summer Movies of 2021 You Might Have Missed Summer 2021 had plenty of hidden gems. How many of these have you seen?

Read Next