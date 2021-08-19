Call of Duty has just announced that the next game in the popular first-person shooter series, Call of Duty Vanguard, will be releasing on November 5. A reveal event was held in Call of Duty: Warzone for the next entry in the long-running franchise, which had players in the Battle Royale game turning their guns away from each other and instead forced lobbies to work together and destroy a heavily armored train. Once the trail was destroyed, the sky filled with World War II bombers and forced the players to exfil the combat zone. The exfil fails and the reveal trailer begins.

The trailer is compromised of mostly cinematic footage with a few shots of gameplay sprinkled in, showcasing the game's visuals. While specifics of the campaign's narrative were not shown, the trailer also confirms that the game will take players to North Africa, Eastern Front, Western Front, and the Pacific Theatre, which ties into the tagline of the game, "Rise on Every Front." The game will be arriving on November 5 with the open beta coming to first to PlayStation and early access to those who pre-order the game.

Image via Activision

RELATED: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Teaser Trailer Shows the Many Faces of War

This reveal is following months of rumors and leaks that pointed to the series once again returning to the second World War and that it would be using the name "Vanguard." With Sledgehammer Games heading up the development, it was expected that the game would go back to the 1940s because of their last game in the franchise, Call of Duty WW2. With Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War also including an Easter egg teasing the upcoming title in its key art for their Season 5, these rumors were all but confirmed. The confirmation finally came when Call of Duty's official Twitter poked fun at the leaks and soon followed up with a teaser trailer for the game and the announcement of the reveal trailer held today.

While the trailer gave us a better impression of what to expect from the setting and the future of Warzone, it has also been confirmed that the series' popular Zombies mode will be returning and will have Treyarch leading development. In a press release, head of Sledgehammer Games, Aaron Halen said that the team "couldn't be more thrilled to announce here today that Treyarch is leading development on zombies," and that "this is like Call of Duty franchise's first crossover, telling the prologue of the Black Ops Cold War zombie story. And it kind of makes sense, right, being set in World War 2 that we're telling this origin story."

Call of Duty Vanguard will be available on November 5. Watch the full reveal trailer below.

KEEP READING: ‘Apex Legends’ Cross Progression Coming Next Year

Share Share Tweet Email

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine Are on the Book Tour From Hell in 'Best Sellers' Trailer The film will be released in theaters and on-demand on September 17.

Read Next