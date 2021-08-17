The teaser hints at what we can expect from the game reveal on Thursday.

Activision has released a teaser trailer for their newest title, Call of Duty: Vanguard, which features footage of what looks to be multiple playable characters. Call of Duty has had something of an unpredictable past, jumping from historic world war games to modern times to futuristic eras, but this campaign footage, which shows the battered aftermath of fights, crashed planes, and torn uniforms confirms that the franchise will be returning to a historic time period for the newest installment.

Even though the trailer exclusively shows campaign footage, the trailer keeps an air of mystery surrounding the gameplay, as no actual gunfights, mechanics, or specific locations are revealed. Call of Duty has dabbled in the past with keeping their games historically accurate, as well as going off the rails and creating a new unique story within the historic landscape.

Image via Activision

RELATED: New 'Call of Duty' Mobile Game in the Works at Activision

Each war-torn battleground cuts to a different face etched out within the setting, which is likely hinting that players will be able to control more than one protagonist in the newest story mode. More information regarding this will likely be revealed later this week as the worldwide reveal for the new title will take place on August 19, within their battle royale game, Warzone.

The majority of the Call of Duty fanbase, as well as the professional player base, have voiced their displeasure with the Call of Duty multiplayer matchmaking system in recent years, the ranked system (or lack thereof), and the seeming disregard for creating new unique maps as year after year Call of Duty brings back maps galore from previous titles. Players can expect to have an idea on whether their voices have been heard when the official reveal drops this Thursday.

Check out the teaser for the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal below.

KEEP READING: 'Call of Duty' Season 5: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Roadmap Revealed

Share Share Tweet Email

'Fortnite' Is Getting an 'Among Us' Like Mode, And it Looks Kind of Sus Everyone's sus nowadays.

Read Next