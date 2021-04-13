The popular battle royale game Call Of Duty: Warzone is looking to bring players its biggest in-game event yet that may just end Verdansk once and for all. A new map has been in high-demand as of late, and it seems avid players will have their wishes granted later this month, as the official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a teaser that confirms something sinister is coming to the game on April 21 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

A specific time ensures players log in to the game at the same time, implicating that an in-game event is in the cards. Additionally, popular content creator MerK posted an image on Twitter revealing he received exclusive merchandise that heavily teases that the Dam landing location will be an important aspect of the upcoming event. It’s speculated that due to zombies being a major part of this season, they will try to take over Verdansk as a whole and force a nuke to be sent to the area, obliterating the map and ushering a new era for Warzone.

A nuke has been heavily teased throughout each season of Warzone, but it’s finally coming together just over a year after the battle royale experience first released in 2020. A recently leaked trailer has pointed to the upcoming event as a means to change the landscape of the game, introducing a new map that finds an underdeveloped Verdansk in the '80s. The timeline change coincides with the release of Black Ops Cold War late last year, which has since leaked into Warzone’s storyline in the past two seasons.

The new map will contain many of the locations fans know and love; however, they will have a different appearance to match the Cold War setting. A landing spot like Dam hasn’t been built yet during this era, but the location still returns under construction and no longer blocks water. The same idea goes for the rest of the locations. Although all-new locations will be present, players can still expect some familiarity when Verdansk changes for good later this month.

Check out the official game announcement below:

