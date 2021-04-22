The trailer for Season 3 shows just how crazy 'Call of Duty: Warzone' is about to get.

Call of Duty: Warzone has dropped a live-action cinematic trailer that spotlights the exciting 80s setting with an all-new map. Players can experience the new setting when it releases later today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

Featuring a peek at the game’s latest overhaul, the two-minute teaser prepares avid players for the battle royale’s third Black Ops Cold War-infused season. Familiar faces from the hip-hop, gaming, and professional sports worlds fill up the screen, including Dennis Schroder, Gunna, Jack Harlow, Nadeshot, Saweetie, Swae Lee, and many more. The trailer arrives just after Warzone had the modern city of Verdansk nuked during an in-game event yesterday on April 21, leading directly to a timeline change that shifts the familiar setting to the Cold War era.

Call of Duty first teased the map change earlier this month with their typical cryptic tweets, but some details unveiled in the past few days paint a clearer picture of what players can expect when they load up Warzone. The PPSh-41, a classic submachine gun with a considerably high rate of fire, joins the player’s arsenal, while the Swiss K31 sniper rifle serves as the latest bolt-action to strike a balance between speed and steadiness.

Although all-new landing spots will be present, players can still expect some familiarity when Verdansk receives a facelift later today. Cold War-era Verdansk will contain many of the locations fans know and love, but with a twist. A point of location like Dam hasn’t been built yet, but the location returns under construction and no longer blocks water. The same idea goes for several other locations, however, places like Farmland and Prison seem largely unchanged in the meantime.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone update is available today. Check out the new trailer below.

