As the biggest season of Call of Duty: Warzone comes to an end, a new one promises to continue evolving the popular battle royale game. Taking advantage of its Cold War setting, the Season 4 trailer looks to spotlight some exciting map and vehicle changes coming to Verdansk on June 17.

As the trailer confirms, Warzone will continue its direct relationship with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War by introducing new story elements and gameplay enhancements for both games. A new villain is featured across both platforms in the footage and seems to be responsible for a satellite crashing on the Warzone map, introducing new landing locations for players to battle in. Additionally, it seems dirt bikes will become a drivable vehicle, while at least one new weapon is introduced across both games.

RELATED: ‘Battlefield 2042’ Reveal Trailer Brings the Franchise Back to the Future

The upcoming fourth season of Warzone will follow up the biggest map change the game has received with Season 3’s shift into the 80s. Some criticized the introduction of a map that was too familiar, while others praised the action-packed crossover event with the Die Hard and Rambo franchises.

Although the merge between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone had a rocky start, Activision is getting ready for another major title in the franchise and will see itself heavily impact the successful battle royale experience. A recent report from VGC says Call of Duty: Vanguard will not only bring the franchise back to the World War II era, but introduce an all-new map to Warzone set in the Pacific. The controversial move is already making waves in the fanbase and will surely serve as the biggest evolution the battle royale has encountered.

Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone on June 17 to experience the latest changes in Season 4. Check out the reveal trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart' Review: The Wrench-and-Robot Duo Has Never Looked So Good

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Gossip Girl' Trailer Teases an Edgier, Sexier Reboot on HBO Max Kristen Bell returns as the eponymous voice of GG.

Read Next