From Big Brother to Jersey Shore, explosive fights are a cornerstone of reality TV. Many shows use teaser clips from these fights all season to keep viewers tuning in every week just to watch the drama unfold.

A good reality TV show takes viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish. The most entertaining shows have clashing characters that are sure to eventually cause drama. Sometimes, these fights get out of hand and production has to intervene.

Mike vs. Ron: 'Jersey Shore'

Mike Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had a lot of tension between the two of them in the show’s third season when the Shore crew went to Italy. Tensions heated up to the point where Mike and Ron were screaming at each other, with Mike trying to get Ron to hit him.

The fight ended in no one taking a swing unless you count the wall that Mike plowed his head into, putting him in a neck brace.

Kim vs. Kourtney: 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

In Season 18, Episode 1, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's frequent petty spats turned physical. Kim is talking about how their Mom is used to her and Khloe Kardashian showing up to everything and accuses Kourtney of not always being there. This turned into an argument about work ethic and Kourtney gets defensive. She throws something at Kim and pushes her over.

Kim stands up and tells her “Don’t ever come at me like that”. Kourtney tries to push her away and Kim starts kicking her. Kim claims she dug her nails into her, which makes her attack Kourtney after she tries walking away. Kim delivers two lethal slaps to the side of Kourt’s face before Khloe eventually gets them to stop.

Sharon vs. Phi Phi: 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

Phi Phi O’Hara and Sharon Needles were rivals from day one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4. Phi Phi was a pageant girl who didn’t appreciate Sharon’s style of drag. Sharon had mentioned that she felt Phi Phi was forcing her to do her “usual spooky look” in last week’s episode, but Phi Phi wasn’t having it.

She tells Sharon to get out of her face and keep doing her one look, which Sharon responds to by calling Phi Phi a “tired a** showgirl”. This gives fans the iconic line from Phi Phi “At least I am a showgirl b**ch, go back to Party City where you belong”.

Moniece vs. Princess Love: 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood'

During season 5, Princess Love showed up at A.D. Diggs's fashion show and grabbed the mic just to insult Moniece Slaughter in front of everyone. She seemed to think that being visibly pregnant would protect her, but unfortunately, she was wrong.

When Princess says that she could show Moniece how to be a good Mother, that was the final straw and Moniece picks up a folding chair and starts charging at Princess. She was stopped by security and tried running outside to confront Princess again, as Princess laughed maniacally from her car.

Teresa Giudice vs. Danielle Staub: 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

After the season 1 cast discovered a secret about Danielle Staub's past, the women confronted her about the accusations. The conversation starts to get heated as Teresa Giudice accused her costar of being a “prostitution wh*re, [who was] f**king engaged nineteen times”. Then, in one of the show’s most memorable moments, flipped the dinner table over.

Their feud continued during season 2, as they chased each other through a country club, then came up again at the reunion when Teresa got into Danielle’s face after Danielle accused Teresa of not being there for her.

Dick vs. Jen: 'Big Brother 8'

“Evel” Dick Donato is one of the most memorable villains in Big Brother's history. He feuded with almost everyone in the house, but his fight with Jen Johnson was probably the worst. Jen was fed up with Dick and his constant smoking, so she threw all of his cigarettes in the garbage. This set him off, and while they were in the backyard, he blew smoke in Jen’s face.

She then continuously tried to grab the cigarette out of his hand, which led her to get burned in the process. Security ended up having to seperate the two.

Morgan vs. Mystique: 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2 Untucked'

After the main stage, the queens went backstage and Morgan McMichaels claimed to overhear Mystique Summers talking about her behind her back. The two immediately got into each other's faces and started screaming.

Morgan tells Mystique to go fix her mug which led to Mystique threatening to fight Morgan and delivering the memorable line “B**ch I am from Chicago!” Morgan eggs her on saying to hit her. Eventually, Mystique walks away saying that Morgan isn’t worth it.

Sammi vs. JWoww: 'Jersey Shore'

After JWoww (Jenni Farley) and Snooki (Nicole Polizzi) wrote an anonymous note to Sammi (Samantha Giancola) to let her know that Ron had been cheating on her, Sam decided to defend Ron, and a fight broke out between her and JWoww after tensions had been building up for a while.

The two started grabbing at each other, pulling hair, smacking each other, and throwing things. Ron got between them but the fight picked back up with Ron and Vinny Guadagnino fighting, and Snooki getting involved to defend Jenni. It was one of the most physical fights on the show.

Nia vs. Johnny & Avery: 'The Real World Portland'

Nia Moore steps in dog poop in the confessional and refuses to clean it up. This causes tension with the rest of the house, especially with Johnny Reilly who decides to confront her and ends up pouring an energy drink on her after she hits him. Nia responds by hitting him several times before they get pulled apart. This was just round one.

Nia grabs a hair dryer and waits for Johnny to come out of his room and attacks him. Avery Tressler steps in to defend her boyfriend and the two girls end up getting into a massive physical fight. Many viewers were confused as to why producers didn’t step in, and why Nia didn’t get removed from the show.

Everyone vs. Everyone: 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta'

This all-out brawl caused the Season 3 reunion of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta to be shut down. It all started on Twitter, then at the live taping of the reunion, Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez simultaneously decided to go after Ray Benzino and Althea Heart, and security guards struggled to control the situation. Furniture was everywhere, and everyone screamed at each other while trying to get away from security.

