Call the Midwife and Christmas go together like Rudolph and a Red Nose, with Heidi Thomas' cozy historical drama based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth proving a favorite of the yuletide season ever since the first festive special back in 2012. Now, the upcoming 2024 installment is set to break new ground for the series, as this Christmas will feature not just one but two festive specials. This pair of episodes will see the show move from the 1960s into the 1970s, with the progression through the mid-20th century an integral part of the show's narrative backbone.

By showcasing the passing of time in a small area of East End London, Call the Midwife has had the opportunity to tackle a wide range of poignant themes, from topical subjects such as miscarriages and stillbirths to wider topics such as racism and sex work. Alas, Christmas is normally a time to park the deeper thematics and welcome in some lighthearted festive cheer, something creator Thomas has spoken about in an interview with Radio Times, saying:

"You cannot leave characters or the audience devastated at Christmas. Other episodes, yes, absolutely — and we have done. But not at Christmas."

'Call the Midwife's Creator Personally Understands How Important Specials Like This Are

Call the Midwife's festive special has become a staple of British Christmas viewing, with millions of households across the country and, indeed, the world, sitting down with a mince pie and indulging in the cozy comfort of the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House. This time of year can be tricky for many families, and the unflinching joy Christmas offers must be radiated through the very best of film and television. This is something Call the Midwife has consistently achieved, with the choice to make the 2024 special a two-parter emphasizing this even more. The show's creator, Thomas, knows firsthand just how pivotal and personal the Christmas special can be, something she spoke of in reference to a 2018 family tragedy in the aforementioned interview, saying, "My mum had terminal cancer and we didn’t think she’d see Christmas. I gave up work and moved back to Liverpool for those five months to look after her and I couldn’t participate in Christmas." But the series' festive special gave them solace, with Thomas adding:

"It was the most Christmassy thing we did that year and by the time the credits rolled, there were ambulance men stomping up and down the stairs. What that experience really brought home for me is that there are some people for whom Call the Midwife Christmas special is an escape — because it was an escape for me that year. And for some people, Christmas is hard every year. Because they’re lonely or their lives aren’t the ones they would have chosen. If Call the Midwife has become a part of the nation’s experience of Christmas, that’s something I take very seriously. It’s a privilege and a responsibility."

