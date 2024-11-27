Call the Midwife is one of the series synonymous with British Christmas television, with Sam Mendes' Neal Street Productions upping their game year-on-year. Delivery is nothing new to the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House, with the promise of delivering indulgent and cozy Christmas content each passing year never being broken. This year, there won't be just one chance to catch the midwives in action, but two, with a pair of festive special episodes scheduled by the BBC in preparation for the series moving from the 1960s into the 1970s for the upcoming Season 14.

With two episodes on the cards, speculation is even higher than normal for what the episodes might be about, as the millions of worldwide Call the Midwife fans prepare for their annual yuletide tears of joy. Well, in an interview with Radio Times, Sister Julienne's Jenny Agutter teased the upcoming specials, saying:

"For me, when I read it, I was very touched by it. It’s quite Dickensian. It is quite dark, but in with that is a lot of humour and a lot of humanity, and that's what lightens it. It's just the recognition that we’re in difficult times, we've been in difficult times, we always were in difficult times. It just recognises that."

What is the 'Call the Midwife' Christmas Special About?

With Call the Midwife and Christmas going together like salt and pepper, the expectation is that the bar will continue to be raised every passing year. For 2024, this seems to yet again be the case, following another stellar eight episodes in this year's Season 13. Set to feature a cast including many fan-favorite faces, including Stephen McGann, Natalie Quarry, Laura Main, April Rae Hoang, Edward Shaw, Alice Brown, Francesca Fullilove, Megan Cusack, Renee Bailey, Christopher Harper, Sarah Esdaile, and Georgie Glen, an official synopsis for the 2024 Christmas special double bill reads:

"As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins. The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

Jenny Agutter has teased the upcoming festive double bill of Call the Midwife. You can catch previous episodes of the show right now on Netflix.

