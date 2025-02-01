When it comes to heartbreaking episodes, the BBC series Call The Midwife certainly has its fair share, but one still stands out as the saddest of them all. In Series 7, beloved character Nurse Barbara Herewood (Charlotte Ritchie) comes down with what she believes is a cold. However, her health takes a turn for the worse, and in Episode 7, she's admitted to the hospital with a severe case of meningococcal septicemia, a life-threatening blood infection. And she ultimately succumbs to the illness in Call the Midwife​​​​​​'s most heartbreaking moment. Much like the character deaths in shows like Downton Abbey or even the Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode, "The Body," the tragic loss of Barbara marks a major shift in the series, devastating the audience and forever changing the lives of the characters in the show.

Nurse Barbara Comes Down with a Blood Infection in Season 7 of 'Call the Midwife'

When Barbra's health worsens, the news of her diagnosis terrifies her new husband, Tom (Jack Ashton), and all of her friends and fellow nurses at Nonnatus House. Barbara was just starting an exciting chapter in her life. She was newly married and happier than ever in her job. While she was young and healthy, the rash on her body quickly began to spread, and her body weakened, leaving her unconscious. With everyone around her holding on to hope that she will recover, it seems as though her condition begins to improve midway through the episode, and there is a sense of relief that Barbara will be okay.

Barbara talks to Tom about their future together, which is a bittersweet moment since the infection has damaged the tissue in three of her fingers, ending her career as a midwife. Still, the young couple are excited to start a family together and make new memories. She even asks Tom to bring back the "engagement ring" he used to propose to her, which was just a piece of grass knotted in a loop. After Tom leaves, Barbara has a quiet moment with her dear friend Phyllis (Linda Bassett), during which Barbara admits to knowing she's not getting better. Eventually, the infection leads to her heart-wrenching death with both Tom and Phyllis by her side.

Nurse Barbara's Tragic and Sudden Death Was a Devastating Blow in 'Call the Midwife'