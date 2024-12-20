Christmas is about to be the best ever for fans of Call the Midwife as the series’ much-expected holiday special will air in two parts for the first time in Nonnatus House’s history. News of the two-part special was announced on the show’s Instagram page on November 1 and now, less than a week till Christmas, PBS and BBC have shared the first photos via TV Insider from the upcoming holiday episodes, teasing a joyful affair that will forever be cherished.

Speaking of the uplifting series’ Instagram announcement, it began:

“NEWS!! It's a double helping of Christmas Cheer! Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 is a TWO-PARTER!! We are THRILLED to reveal to you that this year's Call the Midwife Christmas Special will, for the first time ever, be a two-part festive story! The BBC and Neal Street Productions have just announced that Call the Midwife will celebrate Christmas with a two-part special coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One over the festive period!”

As fans know, Call the Midwife has always featured a 90-minute Christmas Special; however, this year will be different as revealed in the announcement. The holiday special will consist of two 60-minute episodes, complete with a Christmas cliffhanger that fans can expect to be addressed in Season 14, set to premiere in 2025. Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer, said of the exciting special:

“For the first time, viewers can luxuriate in a two-part festive treat this Christmas. [series creator and writer Heidi Thomas OBE] has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans.”

The Delightful Details of ‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas Special

Close

Elsewhere in the November update, Call the Midwife blessed fans with plot details of the festive episodes with the funfair coming to Poplar, adding a burst of color and excitement to the frosty landscape. However, “Hong Kong Flu threatens to ruin the festivities…” The release further reads:

“As Poplar prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner. Fears grow that he may be in the local area. The Turner children get caught up in the fever surrounding the latest Blue Peter Christmas appeal, but it's Patrick who ends up with the headache. Trixie is joined by brother Geoffrey, while Miss Higgins welcomes her grandson Harry... yet the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into a sudden turmoil.”

The Call the Midwife 2024 Holiday Special airs on Wednesday, December 25 on PBS. Check out the first photos from the festive episodes above.

Your changes have been saved Call the Midwife Release Date January 15, 2012 Cast Jenny Agutter , Linda Bassett , Judy Parfitt , Helen George , Laura Main , Leonie Elliot , Stephen McGann , Vanessa Redgrave , Cliff Parisi Seasons 15

