Call the Midwife is a staple of British television, with Heidi Thomas' cozy walk through history via the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House ​​​​​​the favorite show of millions across the world. After a thirteenth season that ended with two major exits to New York and an exploration of addiction, Season 14 will need to pick up where its predecessor left off, bringing more interpersonal drama as the series transitions from the 1960s into the 1970s. Fans have been waiting for an update on when the fourteenth season might arrive, and now they need not wait any longer, with the BBC officially confirming that Call the Midwife Season 14 will debut on Sunday 5th January at 8 p.m. BST.

However, before an eight-episode Season 14 is delivered by the midwives in 2025, a special double bill of festive episodes awaits this Christmas. "Who doesn't love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree?" Thomas said, adding, "When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn't resist!" Well, neither can millions of viewers who have spent their past 12 years indulging in the lives of those at Nonnatus House each and every Christmas day. An official synopsis of the upcoming Christmas special reads:

"As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighborhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins. The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

The BBC Have Produced a Stacked Lineup This Christmas Day

Close

Better than most other years in recent memory, this year's Christmas Day viewing lineup on the Beeb is nothing short of mouth-watering. Alongside the airing of family favorite movies like Toy Story 3 and Minions: The Rise of Gru, the BBC are also sharing with the world several of their best brands in festive specials. These include Call the Midwife's Christmas outing's first part, a special festive edition of Strictly Come Dancing, the premiere of Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Doctor Who's yuletide special "Joy to the World" with Nicola Coughlan, and the hotly-anticipated final ever episode of iconic sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

Call the Midwife Season 14 is confirmed to debut on Sunday 5th January at 8 p.m. BST. You can stream previous episodes on Netflix now.

Your changes have been saved Call the Midwife Release Date January 15, 2012 Cast Jenny Agutter , Linda Bassett , Judy Parfitt , Helen George , Laura Main , Leonie Elliot , Stephen McGann , Vanessa Redgrave , Cliff Parisi Seasons 15 Writers Heidi Thomas

Watch on Netflix