Lots of speculations have gone around about the future of Call the Midwife’s Helen George in the beloved series after her character bid farewell to Poplar to join her husband Matthew in New York at the end of Series 13. This prompted many to wonder whether George would return in the upcoming season or further installments, even though the series finale also saw Matthew mention that the move wouldn’t be permanent. Luckily, fans have nothing to worry about, as George has just confirmed that her time on Call the Midwife is far from over ahead of Series 14.

On Instagram, George, who portrays senior nurse and midwife Beatrix "Trixie" in Call the Midwife, reshared a post by show make-up supervisor Mariella Spoto, indicating Season 14’s development. She used the caption: "Series 14 awaits... @callthemidwife.official." Meanwhile, as seen in Spoto’s post, George was captured during filming for a past installment of the series, which was captioned: “Currently a busy bee in prep for the next series of Call the Midwife – Series 14.”

Spoto added, “It always makes me smile when people tell me how much they love the series. And when they find out I’ve been Trixie’s hair and make-up artist, they always ask me what Trixie is like in real life and is she as beautiful… and I can confirm @helengeorge is an absolute dream and beauty who makes my job very easy. Let the next 8 months commence!! (This clip is from a series that’s already aired!! So no spoilers here.)"

'Call the Midwife' Series 13 Coming to Netflix

Call the Midwife aired its last installment, Series 13, in March 2024, gaining an average of 6.86 million U.K. viewers. Not to mention, only this week, the season was added to Netflix’s September 2 schedule, which will no doubt garner even more exposure for the period drama show.

As fans count down till the arrival of Call the Midwife Series 14, they should rest assured that the chapter is already in the works, as last month, Georgie Glen, who plays Miss Higgins in the series, revealed that production would begin "at the end of April." Glen shared at the time, "So looking forward to going back, not least because it’s an actor with a job on the horizon, but also because it’s such wonderful company. To know we’re all going to reunite again, it’s lovely. And there were a few cliffhangers at the end of the episode, various other storylines, and who knows where they’re going to go."

Although Call the Midwife Series 14 has no release date yet, Series 13 will premiere on Netflix on Monday, September 2, at 3 a.m. ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.