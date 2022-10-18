Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.

Call the Midwife has aired for eleven seasons and spans over ten years. Over its long run, the series has garnered a dedicated audience by creating consistently heartwarming and heartbreaking storylines. The series is set in England in the 1950s and 1960s, and follows a group of midwives in London. Each episode follows the nurses in their work, often focusing on the pregnancy and labor of their patients, giving us a glimpse into the struggles of pregnancy and childbirth.

The series has featured a rotating cast of characters. For the first three seasons, the series focused on the nurse midwife Jenny Lee, played by Jessica Raine, however, she left the series after the third season. After her departure, the series took on an ensemble-style approach, focusing on other characters such as Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George, who has remained on the series for its entirety. Other characters, such as the fan favorite Chummy, played by Miranda Hart, were also highlighted, though Hart left the series after its fourth season.

Image via PBS

RELATED:

'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room

Fans may be in for quite the surprise in the newest Christmas special, however. As reported by Town & Country Magazine, Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Turner, hinted at some exciting developments in the new special. In the interview he said, "[s]tarting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way I think." He also addressed the Christmas element of the beloved annual special, stating, "I think [the show] draws on its own history again, but there’s a lot of the joy of Christmas as usual, but there’s also a great story there too and it’s been really enjoyable to do."

The Call the Midwife Holiday Special will air on Christmas day in both the United States and the United Kingdom. In the US, the special will air on PBS, which also airs all regular season episodes of the series. And if you can't get enough of the delightful series, you can watch the trailer for the most recent season, Season 11, below.