PBS announced that the Season 11 premiere of critically acclaimed series Call the Midwife is just around the corner. The next season picks up after the events of the traditional Christmas Special episode, which saw Lucille (Leonie Elliot) and Cyril’s (Zephryn Taitte) wedding go through rough waters on Boxing Day. As the series reaches its landmark tenth year on the air, the story will once again follow the team of nurses, midwives, and nuns working off Nonnatus House, a London nursing convent.

Season 11 ventures into the late 60s with two events on the way for the Nonnatus House team: an Easter parade and the Eurovision song contest, while Lucille and Cyril finally manage to settle down. The new season will also see Nancy (Megan Cusack) donning the red cardigan for the first time after passing the midwifery examinations. The upcoming episodes are also set to reveal the aftermath of the shocking train accident of the Season 10 finale. And all of this will be unveiled on March 20, with a rollout of eight episodes stretching weekly all the way through May 8.

You will also be able to stream the new season of Call the Midwife on PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App. Die-hard and anxious fans can also have access to episodes a week before they air via PBS Passport, which you can discover more about on the PBS website.

Call the Midwife is created by two-time Emmy nominee Heidi Thomas. The British producer and screenwriter has written for TV a slate of period dramas including Little Women, Cranford, Upstairs Downstairs, and Madam Bovary. Call the Midwife has been constantly acclaimed throughout its run and tackled serious and controversial issues like prejudice, miscarriages, religion, and many others.

The cast of Call the Midwife also features Jenny Agutter (The Railway Children), Annabelle Apsion (Shameless), Olly Rix (The Spanish Princess), Linda Bassett (East Is East), Ella Bruccoleri (The Last Kingdom), Helen George (Hollyoaks), Georgie Glen (Waterloo Road), Daniel Laurie (The Dark Tower), Laura Main (Monarch of the Glen), Stephen McGann (Emmerdale), Judy Parfitt (Little Dorrit), Cliff Parisi (EastEnders), Fenella Woolgar (Bright Young Things), and Vanessa Redgrave (Atonement) providing the voice of the mature Jennifer Worth.

Call the Midwife premieres Season 11 on March 20.

Check out the official synopsis for the first episode below:

Following an eventful holiday special, the series picks up in the spring of 1967, where celebrations are underway for a colorful Easter bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest, while Cyril and Lucille settle into blissful married life. Nancy, having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time, and Sister Frances examines a newly married woman who presents some troubling symptoms. Derek and Audrey Fleming return to Poplar with good news. Builders demolishing a nearby tenement block make a shocking discovery that has a heartbreaking effect on the team.

