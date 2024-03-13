Obtaining a cult following in the US following its September 2012 debut, Call the Midwife, has proven itself to be one of the best British shows to ever land on western shores. By mixing an endearing blend of real-world historical accuracies with the poignant dramas that surround the most important moments in many people's lives, as well as a sprinkling of top-tier British acting talent, Call the Midwife has gone from strength to strength in the past 12 years, with the simultaneous broadcast of the recent Christmas special in both the UK and US a perfect example of this. With the series showing no signs of stopping, having already been renewed by the BBC for a fourteenth and fifteenth season, all American eyes have turned to the upcoming Season 13. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Call the Midwife Season 13.

Image via PBS

The official release date for Call the Midwife Season 13 is Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Just like previous seasons, Season 13 will air exclusively on PBS, with episodes also available via the PBS and PBS Masterpiece Channel. Streaming of the series will be available on PBS Masterpiece after each episode airs until May 28, 2024, with PBS Passport members having already had a chance to see the new season since February 16, with each episode available 30 days before its PBS broadcast.

If you want to catch up on Call the Midwife Season 12, sadly, episodes have only recently been taken off PBS streaming sites. However, Netflix does currently have the first eleven seasons of the show available, so surely, with it not currently available elsewhere, Season 12 won't be far behind.

Is There a Trailer for 'Call the Midwife' Season 13?

Rejoice! The Season 13 trailer has officially been released, and you can watch it above. Short and sweet, the trailer gives us our first glimpse at some of the medical tests the Nonnatus House team is set to face, as well as a reminder of their nuanced interpersonal relationships that are set to both blossom and be challenged yet again in Season 13. All of this is set rather poignantly to The Foundations' smash-hit single "Build Me Up Buttercup" that, although officially released in 1968, perfectly captures the new date for Season 13 with the original song crashing onto the US charts and making a name for itself in 1969.

Who Stars in 'Call the Midwife' Season 13?

Image via BBC

The main ensemble that contributed heavily to Season 12's triumph will be back once again, including the likes of Judy Parfitt (Girl With a Pearl Earring) as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter (Logan's Run) as Sister Julienne, Helen George (The Three Musketeers) as Nurse Trixie, Laura Main (Murder City) as Shelagh Turner, and Stephen McGann (Grushko) as Doctor Turner. However, that's not all, with the casting team at Call the Midwife having been busy between seasons bringing onboard two new trainee nurses. Season 13 will officially see the introduction of Renee Bailey (Mood) and Natalie Quarry (Atlanta) as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford respectively.

What is 'Call the Midwife' Season 13 About?

Image via BBC

With plenty of plot points unresolved and questions left to answer following the exciting Season 12 finale, many will be desperate to know just how Season 13 will play out. Now in 1969, the team at Nonnatus House will be back to dive deeper into the intricate medical practices so fascinatingly of its time and the interpersonal relationships that feel touchingly timeless. An official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Series 13 continues to explore complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds. It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters. This series will see stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks. Poor housing continues to blight areas of Poplar presenting complex social and health challenges to the Nonnatus team. It will also explore issues surrounding Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB."

Who is Behind 'Call the Midwife' Season 13?

Image via PBS

Directors who have worked on Season 13 include the likes of Syd Macartney, David Tucker, Avril Evans, Jo Southwell, and John Maidens, whilst writers who have penned upcoming episodes include the likes of Sally Abbott, Nicola Wilson, Chloe Moss, and, as always, creator Heidi Thomas, who is also back to oversee the running of the series. When discussing the potential longevity of the series with Radio Times, Thomas said, "There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going."

What is the 'Call the Midwife' Season 13 Episode Schedule?

Image via BBC

Just like every other season besides Season 1, Call the Midwife Season 13 will consist of 8 episodes. Given every episode has already aired in the UK, a synopsis for each is currently available. The upcoming episode schedule reads