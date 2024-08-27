The British period drama Call the Midwife, which has gained quite a reputation in the U.S., is bringing its thirteenth and latest season to Netflix in less than a week. TV Insider can confirm that Season 13 will find a new home on the streamer from Monday, September 2, at 3 a.m. ET, about five months after the installment premiered on PBS. Moreover, Season 13, which aired from March 17 to May 5, 2024, will join past seasons of Call the Midwife, which are already on Netflix.

Besides Netflix, Seasons 1-12 of Call the Midwife can be rented on YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video. In addition, while running, new episodes of the series are available to stream for free at the same time as they premiere on local PBS television stations and remain that way until 30 days after the season finale airs. As for Season 13, all nine episodes, including its Christmas special, will be included in the September 2 Netflix schedule, with the 2024 holiday special premiering on December 25 on PBS.

Produced by Neal Street Productions and created by Heidi Thomas, Call the Midwife premiered in the U.K. in January 2012 and immediately earned high ratings, making it the most successful new drama series on BBC One since 2001. Now, with 13 seasons, the acclaimed series has gone on to amass numerous accolades over the years, including a Satellite Award nomination in 2014 and multiple TV Choice Awards. Given its global success, it’s no surprise that the BBC has already renewed it for a fourteenth and fifteenth season, with the former already in production since April 29, 2024.

What is 'Call the Midwife' Season 13 About?

For those with high expectations of seeing Call the Midwife Season 13 arrive on Netflix and haven’t had the pleasure of watching it, the installment is set in 1969 and keeps on exploring “complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds” as teased by its official synopsis. That year sees more babies being born in hospitals than ever before, adding to the pressure on maternity beds, which remains extremely high across the country. However, “Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters.”

As for the cast, Season 13 featured the main ensemble from Season 12, including Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Helen George as Nurse Trixie, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner. Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry were also introduced as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford respectively.

Call the Midwife Season 13 will arrive on Netflix on Monday, September 2, at 3 a.m. ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out the season's trailer below.

