PBS announced that Season 13 of the critically acclaimed series Call the Midwife is popping in for a quick slice of cake on Sunday, March 17, 8 p.m. ET. The series follows a day in the life of healthcare professionals who tackle life and death issues, all with a pleasant smile on their faces — as a proper UK nun would. The show has had an impressive twelve-season run so far, with a Holiday Special right round the corner this month. Turning into something of a festive tradition, the Call the Midwife Christmas Special will catch up with the current fan-favorite characters from Nonnatus House. Season 12 ended with the characters Trixie and Matthew's drama-filled wedding in the final episode of Call the Midwife, so we know this special will have plenty of yuletide treats to look forward to on Sunday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Heidi Thomas OBE, is the creator and writer of Call the Midwife, and is proud of the show she's built, sharing "After so many years, our much loved regular characters are like family to me - and our wonderful fans so often tell me that they feel the same." She details that Season 13 will be filled with "beautiful moments that celebrate the young, the old, and the precious ties that bind them." She believes that after the events of Season 12, "the Nonnatus House community feels more tightly-knit than ever, but life in Poplar has never been a fairy tale. As 1969 unfolds we will see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics, and midwives."

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Season 13?

After enjoying twelve successful seasons, it should come as no surprise to note that Call the Midwife has an ever-rotating cast. And while many midwives, doctors, and nuns come and go, there have been a few core characters that have stood the test of time and stayed for all twelve seasons. Staples of the show include, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann), Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) and Trixie Franklin, later Aylward (Helen George).

Unfortunately, there are some big changes ahead for Season 13, as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) confirmed on Instagram earlier this year that she would not be returning for Season 13. She thanks the fans for "rocking" with her character and had nothing but praise for her team over the past six years spent on Call the Midwife. "I would like to say a MASSIVE thank you to the brilliant cast and our uber talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris and Annie Tricklebank. Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super exciting for what’s coming next!”

There are also rumors that Trixie's new husband, Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix), also won’t be returning for Season 13, after The Sun reported that he'd been let go from the series. However, he is set to appear in the upcoming Holiday Special, so we'll see what that reveals for his character. Until then, we can rejoice in the news that Season 13 has officially finished filming, and that McGann's Dr. Turner is one of the cast members confirmed to be returning. He shared on X (formerly Twitter) a behind the scenes look at his old stomping grounds on set, captioning it with "Hello again old friend." It's also been confirmed that Season 13 will include appearances from Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, and newcomers Joyce (Renee Bailey) and Rosalind (Natalie Quarry) as they'll "arrive with much to learn, and much to give" according to Thomas.

