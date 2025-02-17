Call the Midwife has delivered yet another stellar season of television, with the currently airing Season 14 proving one of the show's best in recent memory. With just two episodes left, tensions are high as multiple questions demand answers, including around the potential relationship between Rosalind (Natalie Quarry) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte). Well, thanks to first-look images of the season's penultimate episode released via Radio Times, it seems as if answers may well be on their way.

In the stand-out image of the four, Cyril can be seen having a particularly difficult conversation with Renee Bailey's Joyce Highland, with the two likely to come to blows after Joyce's previous comments to Rosalind. In Episode 6 of Season 14, Joyce warned Rosalind away from having a romantic encounter with Cyril, saying they were from "different worlds," and adding, "The people who don't like him won't like you, and vice versa. And they won't be afraid of showing it or saying it." A relationship between Cyril and Rosalind has felt on the cards for some time, but is it possible that Joyce might succeed in getting in their way?

Two Hearings Will Take Place in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14, Episode 7