While 2025 may seem like a long time for fans to wait for the return of the highly cherished period drama Call the Midwife, the team behind the series has promising news about filming for Season 14. It appears that filming is almost at its end for the new installment, which has yet to have an exact release date. Still, given how past seasons have arrived in January, besides Season 10, which arrived in April 2021, fans can hope for a similar release window.

Taking to Instagram, Call the Midwife shared a behind-the-scenes update from the upcoming Season 14 featuring a photo from the set alongside news of how far production has come. The image shows Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) being naughty, while Trixie Franklin (Helen George) can be seen brooding in the background.

Created by Heidi Thomas over a decade ago, Call the Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, a worker at the Community of St. John the Divine. It debuted in the U.K. on January 15, 2012, with the season set in 1957. At the time of its debut, the British series achieved high ratings, making it the most successful new drama series on BBC One since 2001. The main cast of the show has featured Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Helen George, Stephen McGann, Bryony Hannah, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Charlotte Ritchie, Pam Ferris, and Judy Parfitt, among others.

What to Expect in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14

As seen in the caption of Call the Midwife’s latest BTS post, it has been confirmed that Season 14 has almost completed filming on the new set of episodes “in our much-loved church location in London.” It reads:

“The Autumn nights are closing in here at Call the Midwife, and that means there are just a few weeks of filming left on Series 14 before we start the engines on our countdown to the new Christmas Special!!”

The post further teases what’s to come in the new season as filming is almost at its last stage:

“There's very much a feeling of approaching the finishing line on set - and then comes the best part - showing YOU what we've been up to! The year is now 1970 - the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. 1970 in Poplar will be bringing you all the joy, tears, warmth, humour and heartache you'd expect from our community. Pinky promise!”

Call the Midwife Season 14 arrives in 2025; however, the series will return with a brand new Christmas Special later this year.