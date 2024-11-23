At long last, fans waiting to return to Nonnatus House have some great news. A full seven months after production got underway on Season 14 of the BBC hit series Call the Midwife, filming has officially wrapped. The announcement came via Instagram with a post from the drama's official account featuring Stephen McGann and Natalie Quarry holding the end slate clapperboard from the set after shooting the final scene. It also promised more information coming soon about the upcoming Christmas special and the new season, set to arrive on-air early next year and in March on PBS in the U.S.

"This year it was the turn of Stephen McGann (Dr. Turner) and Natalie Quarry (Nurse Clifford) to bring the filming to a close with a VERY emotional story..." the post teased. As the end of production has neared, there's been plenty of teasing about how much of a tear-jerker the specific episode they've been filming will be, but more exact details of what's to come have yet to be shared. There's still a lengthy process ahead with post-production that could push the series a bit later than usual. One thing that is for certain, and could add to the emotional stakes this go-around, is that Helen George, who plays senior nurse Trixie, will be back even after she seemed bound for New York with her husband at the end of Season 13. What that return entails remains to be seen, but the fan-favorite's presence will be welcome in Poplar nonetheless.

Hailing from Heidi Thomas and based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth that span her work at the Community of St. John the Divine, Call the Midwife takes place throughout the late 1950s and 1960s as it follows the nursing duties of the midwives and nuns in Nonnatus house. Initially centering on young worker Jenny Lee (Jessica Raine), a stand-in for Worth, the series has since expanded far beyond to show the full breadth of the women's work with Jenny Agutter and Judy Parfitt among the mainstay stars. Each season also introduced new problems and historical happenings to show how their process evolved over the years. Season 13 dealt heavily with fertility medications, conditions like cerebral palsy and tetanus, and the fallout of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Time hasn't slowed the series down much either, with the most recent episodes averaging close to 7 million viewers in the U.K.

'Call the Midwife' Promises Its Biggest Christmas Special Yet

With production now settled, all eyes are focused on what the long-running period drama has planned for Christmas. For the first time in the show's history, the holiday festivities will be held across two 60-minute episodes instead of one big special. It will also mark the end of the 1960s, as the series prepares to head into the 1970s and the problems the new era will bring. Fear will run high in Poplar as preparations for a carol concert are interrupted by concern that an escaped prisoner is in town after a string of break-ins. The specials are also set to be cliffhangers that lead directly into the rest of Season 14, with the midwives preparing for a battle amid an outbreak of influenza and Hong Kong flu.

Among those confirmed to appear in the specials are McGann, Quarrie, Laura Main, April Rae Hoang, Edward Shaw, Alice Brown, Francesca Fullilove, Megan Cusack, Renee Bailey, Christopher Harper, Sarah Esdaile, and Georgie Glen. George will also briefly appear in town for the occasion. Finally, Child actor Myla Park will be making her Call the Midwife debut when the special arrives on Christmas Day.

Call the Midwife Season 14 will premiere on PBS in the U.S. and on BBC in the U.K. In the meantime, past episodes are available to stream on Netflix. Check out the Instagram post above.

