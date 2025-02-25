Call the Midwife's fourteenth season has been packed with heartwarming drama, with the highs and lows of the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House's recent lives providing much-needed escapist immersion in these cold months. In recent weeks, it seemed as if the drama dial was turned up a notch, with disciplinary hearings, romantic sparks, and, of course, medical emergencies leading the story. Because of this, another plot thread seems to have been put to one side, that being the relationship between Nancy (Megan Cusack) and Roger (Conor O'Donnell) and the upcoming nuptials.

Well, finally, as revealed in a set of first-look images via Radio Times, wedding bells will chime as Nancy and Roger get ready to tie the knot. In one of the images, Nancy can be seen, bouquet in hand, beaming in the pouring rain as a crowd of umbrella-wielding guests look on joyfully. Alas, one person is missing from the image: husband-to-be Roger, so whether or not this hints at jeopardy on the big day is yet to be known. With the wedding parked by the show, Radio Times felt the urge to ask Cusack about whether or not it was going ahead in a recent interview, with Cusack replying, "Yeah, 100 percent, who doesn't want to get married?" In another interview, Cusack spoke of her on-screen relationship with Roger, saying:

"It was lovely [to explore all of that]. I never thought Nancy would have a romance, so it's a new element of that character. And it's been lovely in the sense that it feels like the community of Poplar has allowed her to let her guard down and experience someone loving her."

Another Familiar Face Returns in 'Call the Midwife's Next Episode