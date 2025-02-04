Every Sunday is a blast for all Call the Midwife fans as we get to sit back and enjoy new episodes of its latest and fourteenth season. In that vein, the next episode comes up on February 9, and unfortunately, viewers will see Nurse Rosalind hit with a mystery illness, as revealed in the episode’s first-look photos per Digital Spy. Rosalind, portrayed by Natalie Quarry, was introduced in Call the Midwife in Season 13 along with Renee Bailey, who stars as fellow nurse and midwife Joyce Highland.

In one of these first-look images shared by the outlet, Rosalind appears to be in extreme pain as she struggles to walk down a hallway. Another shows her in bed, attended to by Trixie (Helen George) and best friend and colleague Joyce. You may recall that we last saw Rosalind dealing with heartbreak in the last episode after finally acknowledging her feelings for the married pastor, Cyril Robinson. The poor nurse had also accepted that there was no future for the duo, so her poor health in February 9's episode seems somewhat unexpected.

Speaking of Cyril, Zephryn Taitte has portrayed the character since Season 8 and was recurring till Season 9. In last Sunday’s episode, Cyril appeared to give Rosalind the cold shoulder when he returned from Jamaica with news that his estranged wife Lucille wanted a divorce. This devastating issue unsettled him, making him question everything. Meanwhile, another first-look photo from next Sunday’s episode shows Rosalind and Cyril seemingly enjoying each other's company in a kitchen. Rosalind can be seen sitting and holding what looks like Cyril's cat, Nigel, with the pastor kneeling before her, one hand on her arm.

What’s Ahead for Rosalind And Cyril in ‘Call the Midwife?’

With these new Call the Midwife photos, Rosalind’s future in the romance department isn’t looking so bleak. And for those shipping her and Cyril, the actors have teased developments between them, with Quarry saying on ITV's Lorraine: "This isn't the end of their story," referring to Cyril's trip to Jamaica. Similarly, Taitte had a few things to share with Hello! about his character’s situation with Lucille, whom he wanted to avoid being unfaithful to. In the actor’s words: "He wants to make sure that that situation [with Lucille] is wrapped up, and he can move on with his life if he moves on with his life."

Call the Midwife returns next Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the show.