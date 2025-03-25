More drama awaits in the 1970s Poplar when Call the Midwife returns with Season 14 later this month on PBS in the U.S. As you would expect, the installment features pretty strong storylines, which series star Jenny Agutter recently noted, praising creator Heidi Thomas, particularly for Episode 1, which involves a teen pregnancy. Agutter, who has portrayed Sister Julienne, the Sister-in-charge at Nonnatus House, since the very beginning of the period drama, dropped even more captivating details about the season while chatting with TV Insider, teasing major changes to come in Poplar.

Season 14 of Call the Midwife “is a conclusion” to all the loose strings from the 2024 special and is centered on “poverty and all the social issues that come out of it, the abuse that might happen, the difficulties.” While the 60s in Poplar had “a lot of growth and optimism,” Agutter explains that the new era is not so positive, saying,

“It also shows the beginnings of what one’s feeling in 1970, which [are] the problems that come out of expecting more from [what] might’ve been offered and what actually is on offer. We have strikes, people unhappy about what they’ve got. As far as Julienne’s concerned, the [Board of Health] really want Nonnatus House out of the game, so their sense of control there is being diminished. But they serve the community, and oftentimes when you hand over to state to take care of everything, it doesn’t actually take care of all those things.”

Racism & Homelessness Are Prevalent in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 14