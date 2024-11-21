After blessing fans with optimistic news about filming, Call the Midwife has an even better update, as we now know what month to expect Season 14. Per TV Insider, the upcoming installment, which has been filming since April 29, 2024, will premiere on PBS in March 2025, as the network announced on Wednesday, November 20. An exact release date has yet to be announced, but we can confirm that filming is already in its last phase.

Call the Midwife was created by Heidi Thomas and based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, a worker at the Community of St. John the Divine. It launched in the U.K. on January 15, 2012, with the season set in 1957. Before next year’s arrival, the series will debut its 2024 Christmas episode to celebrate the season. Also, Season 13 is already streaming on Netflix after landing there on September 2. While fans await Season 14, they can expect a couple of familiar faces, including Jennifer Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Laura Main, Linda Bassett, Helen George, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte, Daniel Laurie, Renee Bailey, and Megan Cusack, among others.

Unfortunately, Olly Rix will not return in Call the Midwife Season 14, as Trixie’s (Helen George) husband, Matthew Aylward, as George herself recently revealed that Trixie is coming back in the new chapter without a husband. Fans will recall that Trixie considered leaving Poplar to be with Matthew in New York at the end of Season 13; however, she’s returning next season. Announcing her return, George told Virgin Radio:

“It’s bigger than ever, and I guess it’s quite a return for Trixie because she’s coming back sans husband, so that’s an interesting twist,” adding, “Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun and where she kind of sits best, I think.”

'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Is Almost Done Filming

Towards the end of October, Call the Midwife revealed that filming of its fourteenth season was almost at its end. On Instagram, the PBS series dropped a set photo showing Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) being naughty while Trixie Franklin (Helen George) was brooding in the background.

In the post’s caption, it was confirmed that Call the Midwife Season 14 had almost completed filming on the new set of episodes “in our much-loved church location in London,” with the note adding:

“The Autumn nights are closing in here at Call the Midwife, and that means there are just a few weeks of filming left on Series 14 before we start the engines on our countdown to the new Christmas Special!!”

Call the Midwife Season 14 will air on PBS in March 2025, while Season 13 is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the delightful series' upcoming season.

