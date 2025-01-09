Sunday can’t come any quicker for fans of BBC’s Call the Midwife as Season 14 continues after premiering on January 5. In the new episode, Helen George’s beloved character, Trixie, will be placed in a heartbreaking situation, which the actress teased in a video shared on the period drama’s official Instagram page. It appears that the midwife will be assigned an expectant and vulnerable mother struggling with mental health issues, as revealed in the post’s caption.

Sharing details of what’s ahead in this season, particularly as regards mental health and her character’s connection, George said:

“This series, there's really a focus on mental health and mental health within the community and within the mothers of Nonnatus House. Trixie's involved in an incredibly moving and touching, tragic story of a young mother who suffers with mental health issues in her pregnancy, and it's quite a troubling time, but Trixie has brilliant involvement with the mother."

Season 14, Episode 2 of the BBC hit show airs on Sunday, January 12, and as hinted above, Trixie will play a major role in the installment. Furthermore, the episode is set in April 1970, and according to its synopsis:

“Trixie oversees the care of Arlene, an unmarried mother who is heavily pregnant and under the care of the district midwives. Rising rates of gonorrhea in the district cause alarm when Zeta, a young Cypriot expectant mother, is diagnosed. She is utterly distressed and bewildered by her diagnosis and her husband, Mehmet, denies any extramarital affair. Meanwhile, Cyril and Rosalind volunteer together at the homeless shelter."

Helen George Confirms Trixie's Return to 'Call the Midwife' Season 14

Before the latest season of Call the Midwife debuted, fans wondered if George would return as Trixie, considering that she bid farewell to Poplar to join her husband Matthew in New York at the end of Season 13. However, last summer, the actress assured fans of her return, so we can expect this chapter to be very different for Trixie without her spouse by her side. To confirm Trixie’s comeback, George wrote on her Instagram, "Series 14 awaits... @callthemidwife.official," while resharing a post by show make-up supervisor Mariella Spoto, showing her character captured in a scene.

