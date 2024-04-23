The Big Picture Callum Turner, known for roles in The Capture and Fantastic Beasts, will star as hacker Henry Case in Apple's Neuromancer adaptation.

Neuromancer, Apple's long-in-the-works adaptation of William Gibson's pioneering cyberpunk novel, has its lead. Masters of the Air's Callum Turner will star in the ten-episode miniseries. Deadline reports that Turner will play the book's main character, hacker Henry Case.

In the book, washed-up hacker Case is no longer able to access virtual reality after being caught stealing from a previous employer and having his nervous system damaged. The cyborg "street samurai" Molly Millions offers to have him healed if he'll do one last job - help the super-AI Wintermute merge with its counterpart, the Neuromancer of the title. The series, which was announced earlier this year, comes from creators Graham Roland (Dark Winds), who will serve as showrunner, and J.D. Dillard (Devotion), who will direct the first episode.

Who is Callum Turner?

A British actor and model, Callum Turner made appearances in the UK TV series The Borgias, Ripper Street, and Glue, and starred in the films Green Room, Assassin's Creed, and The Only Living Boy in New York. He was nominated for a BAFTA for his role in the mystery TV series The Capture., and also starred in the BBC's 2016 adaptation of War and Peace. He played Theseus, the brother of Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander, in two Fantastic Beasts films, and starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma. Last year, he starred in George Clooney's historical sports drama The Boys in the Boat, and had a leading role in Apple's WWII series Masters of the Air earlier this year. He is next set to star opposite Alia Shawkat in the war drama Atropia.First published in 1984 by Canadian first-time novelist Gibson, Neuromancer was a foundational text of the cyberpunk genre, and there have been numerous attempts to adapt it over the years; at various times, Chris Cunningham, Vincenzo Natali, Joseph Kahn, and Tim Miller have been set to direct a movie adaptation of the book, but none have been successful. Gibson's short story Johnny Mnemonic, which takes place in the same fictional world, was made into a Keanu Reeves movie in 1996; the film differs greatly from the story, taking only its major plot points.

Neuromancer is currently in pre-production, and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.