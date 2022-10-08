The two actors will play brothers on opposite sides of the law who join forces to save their family.

Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell have been cast as leads in the action thriller 72 Hours. The two actors will play brothers in the upcoming Christian Sesma feature.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the Toric Films picture is going into production. The film centers around two brothers; one, an international criminal money launderer, and the other, an FBI agent. When their family is endangered, they must set aside their conflict with each other and join forces to mount a daring rescue from a drug kingpin's territory - presumably, given the title, within 72 hours.

With a black belt in Krav Maga, Gigandet is a natural for action roles. After recurring as Kevin Volchok on The O.C., he played the attention-getting role of James Witherdale, the villain of the first Twilight film. He has since gone on to star in Easy A, 2016's Antoine Fuqua Magnificent Seven remake, and last year's Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse, and also starred in the Audience Network diamond-dealing drama Ice. He can next be seen starring in a number of upcoming action movies, including Shrapnel (with Jason Patric), Deep Six (with Tom Welling), and Black Warrant (with Tom Berenger) as well as the David Harbour Santa Claus action thriller Violent Night.

Trammell is best-known for his role as shapeshifting bartender on the HBO supernatural drama True Blood; he also starred in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Fault in Our Stars, and recurred as US President Ben Hayes in the final season of Homeland. He also recently starred in the Netflix horror drama The Order. Trammel appeared in this year's family drama The Tiger Rising, and can next be seen in the George Foreman biopic Heart of a Lion. Director Sesma's filmography includes Paydirt (with Luke Goss and Val Kilmer), Take Back (with Mickey Rourke and Michael Jai White), and most recently, Section 8, with Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Dolph Lundgren.

72 Hours will be produced by producing partners David Wachs and Ojan Missaghi under their Toric Films banner, in association with Beacon Media; their other productions include the rideshare horror movie Ryde and Day Labor. Director Sesma co-wrote the screenplay with Sean Crayne, based on a story by police officer turned actor Roberto Sanchez (2 Fast 2 Furious, The Family Business, and Mrs. American Pie).

Production of 72 Hours will begin this month; stay tuned to Collider for updates. Check out the trailer for the Sesma directed Section 8 below: