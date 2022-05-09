From petty crooks to dangerous undercover missions, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's uproarious story about a quirky team of police officers solving crimes in New York City has gifted fans some of the most wise-cracking one-liners and poignant portrayals of comradeship in television history. The sitcom also features one of the first culturally diverse cast ever presented on-screen without capitulating to hackneyed stereotypes and tropes.

Although it was sad to see the beloved crime comedy end on Season 8 in 2021, countless celebrity appearances have graced the 99th precinct's presence and put audiences in stitches with their eccentric personas. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on Hulu.

When Adam Sandler Wants To Sock Jake's Mouth With His Sock

In Season 1, Episode 15 ("Operation: Broken Feather"), Adam Sandler plays the "Sandman" himself when he appears as one of the guests for an antique auction where Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is undercover. Besides bearing a hostility towards the detective, Sandler nonchalantly reveals that his frequent collaborator Kevin James will play Leon Trotsky in his new movie about the Russian Revolution.

Besides both being fellow Saturday Night Live alumni, Sandler has played Samberg's father in the 2012 comedy That's My Boy.

When Oscar Nunez Retires From The Office

Best known for being Oscar Martinez on NBC's The Office, Oscar Nunez has stepped down from his accountant job and owns a new identity as a doctor named Dr. Porp.

In Season 3, Episode 12 ("9 Days"), Dr. Porp is the doctor that diagnoses Jake and Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) with having mumps. The "Dr. Bad-News-Doctor," as nicknamed by Jake, cameo is quite brief, nonetheless delights fans from two of the most iconic sitcoms.

When Pete Davidson Might Become A Junior Police Officer

Playing the character of Steven, Pete Davidson makes his brief but memorable guest appearance as at-risk youth. In Season 1, Episode 3 ("The Slump"), he joins the Junior Policeman Program but gives both program coordinators, Amy and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) a hard time.

At one point, he even makes a remix tape of Rosa and starts laughing at her with the rest, forcing the detectives to turn to Captain Holt's scathing personal assistant Gina Linetti (Chelsea Pertti) as a last resort.

When Zooey Deschanel is 'New Girl's' Jess Day

Season 4, Episode 4 ("The Night Shift") marks the first part of a two-part TV crossover between Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl, exciting fans that both shows take place in the same universe.

After the 99th precinct team is switched to the much disadvantaged night shift, Jake is struggling to track down the suspect for his first case when he bumps into New Girl's Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel), who agrees to help him with his criminal case. The second part of the crossover is New Girl's "Homecoming", which is the fourth episode in Season 6.

When J.K.Simmons Is Captain Holt's Friend

Academy Award-winner J.K.Simmons shows off his acting chops in the role as Frank Dillman. A former detective of the New York Police Department and San Francisco Police Department, now a Yarn Barn employee.

Cited by Captain Holt as one of the best detectives he's ever worked with, Dillman is approached by the captain in Season 7, Episode 9 ("Dillman") to investigate an unnamed prank on Jake. Nonetheless, his detective skills are rendered inferior to Detective Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) who in the end finds out the real culprit.

When Bill Hader is Captain Holt's Replacement

After Captain Holt was promoted to the head of public relations, Bill Hader's Seth Dozerman was appointed as the 99th precinct's new captain. Like Holt, Dozerman relishes efficiency but unlike Holt, Dozerman drives the whole team nuts with his obsession with chores.

Hader's cameo lasts for only a single episode in Season 3's premiere ("New Captain"), as his character suddenly dies of a heart attack from his shock overseeing Jake and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) kissing. Dorman's funeral is held in the following episode, where his widow remains bitter that the detectives had caused the captain's untimely death.

When Nathan Fillion Plays A Self-Absorbed Actor

When Jake and Rosa are investigating a burglary case on the set of their favorite detective TV show "Serve & Protect", they run into Mark Devereaux (Nathan Fillion), one of the show's stars in Season 4, Episode 14 ("Serve & Protect").

As Devereaux plays Detective Cole Tracker in "Serve & Protect", he feels obliged to help the detectives with their case, considering he has accumulated years of criminal knowledge from his acting role. Ironically, the Firefly star is caught by the actual detectives from the 99th precinct to be the real culprit.

When Marshawn Lynch Is A Witness Of A Prisoner Breakout

Marshawn Lynch is a NFL American football player who plays a spoof version of himself in Season 4, Episode 11 ("The Fugitive Part 1"). The athlete's cameo not only surprises both sports and sitcom fans, Lynch's hatred in talking to the media is playfully incorporated into the episode's plotline.

As the sole witness of a police van wreckage that causes all inmates to escape, he is taken in by the 99th precinct for questioning. Unsurprisingly, the team got nowhere when Lynch keeps deviating from the real questions. The NFL star seems preoccupied with describing his quesadillas and catching Santa Claus.

When Maya Rudolph Talks About Her Needs

Season 4 premiere sees Jake and Captain Holt adjusting their lives under the Witness Protection Program, with the mysterious Karen Haas (Maya Rudolph) as their only connection to their previous identities.

She complies with her main duties by providing the men insight into their main informant, Jimmy "The Butcher" Figgis. Sometimes, she befuddles the line between her professional and personal responsibilities when she asks the duo for advice on her intense affair with a much younger man.

When Neil deGrasse Tyson Helps Gina With Her Astronomy

In Season 3, Episode 9 ("The Swedes"), Gina is preparing for her big test when Lieutenant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) offers her some additional assistance from an astronomy expert none other than Neil deGrasse Tyson himself. The Director of the Hayden Planetarium makes a brief appearance as himself as well as Jefford's gym partner.

Audiences don't know which is more surprising, the fact that Gina knows nothing about the infamous astrophysicist, or that Tyson wins Jeffords in bench-pressing without a hitch.

