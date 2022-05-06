Doctor Strange heads through the MCU multiverse in his latest cinematic adventure, Multiverse of Madness, and comes across some interesting variations of known and unknown heroes in the MCU. With the help of America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) ability to traverse the multiverse, Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is forced to find help in the multiverse to defeat a growing magical force. The lead up to Multiverse of Madness’ release was filled with rumors and speculation about who could possibly appear and the answers we got couldn’t be more shocking.

Frankly, given how many rumors existed for quite some time and seemed legitimate, it’s wild how many cameos were missing from Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel wasn’t exactly ambitious with its surprise appearances or its trek through the multiverse leading to some major missed opportunities and major characters missing in action.

Deadpool

Although Deadpool has been a top name floating through the rumor mill for Multiverse of Madness since the start, the merc with a mouth does not cross Strange’s path in the multiverse.

Given how much news there had been recently about Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool coming to the MCU, it felt like a shoo-in to see Deadpool somewhere in Multiverse of Madness. However, Deadpool’s path to the MCU still seems unclear, and it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see Reynolds’ return as Deadpool.

Blade

Seriously, why is Marvel Studios prolonging Mahershala Ali’s debut as Blade? First, the rumors of him appearing in Moon Knight end up not being true, and now he skips a multiverse appearance. What gives?

Sure, Marvel Studios probably has their sights set on him debuting in the upcoming Blade reboot, but if you didn’t want him to show up before that, why have him teased in Eternals and miss an opportunity for a fun surprise in Multiverse of Madness?

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man

This was another cameo everyone had on their bingo card as it seemed like a pretty big softball pick given Tobey Maguire’s history with director Sam Raimi.

With him reprising his Spider-Man role in No Way Home, the door seemed wide open for Raimi and Maguire to come together again, but it sadly didn’t happen. Maybe America will get to meet Spider-Man somewhere down the road.

Thanos

Marvel’s What If…? saw a different version of the Mad Titan Thanos running around helping the Ravagers and it would’ve been nice to see that kind of appearance in Multiverse of Madness.

The film actually mentions Thanos quite a bit in how harkens back to that fateful moment in Infinity War when Strange gave him the Time Stone which eventually led to The Snap. However, he doesn’t make a big reappearance here.

Quicksilver

With how much Multiverse of Madness touches on Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) personal story and tragic arc, it’s surprising that there isn’t even any sort of glimpse or even the mere mention of Quicksilver.

Wanda’s arc in this film was all about rebuilding the life she built for herself in WandaVision, so it’s surprising and a little odd that neither Evan Peters nor Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver are a part of that rebuilding.

Vision

Image via Marvel Studios

Another person, or rather synthezoid, that isn’t a part of Wanda’s happier vision of her life is Vision, and it’s baffling how or why he wasn’t in this movie.

When Wanda looks into other versions of her life with her kids, you’re going to tell me that Vision is in none of them or that she would willingly choose to live in one without him? That doesn’t even make sense.

Animated Marvel Characters

One of the big takeaways from the trailers was fans noticing an animated world that Strange and America fly through and some suspected that we could see some animated Marvel characters appear. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case, and it’s a massive oversight.

While watching the two of them move through this area was cool visually, it would’ve been way cooler to see Strange and America interact in a world with the animated X-Men or Spider-Man characters. With X-Men 97’ coming back on Disney+ and Spider-Man’s resurgence in the animated space, this felt like it could’ve happened, but it sadly didn’t.

Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic

When it was shown that Marvel’s Illuminati were going to appear, many wondered if Ioan Gruffudd was going to reprise his role from Fox’s Fantastic Four movies.

This didn’t happen and while Gruffudd’s appearance would’ve been cool, Marvel Studios made up for it with a shocking surprise of John Krasinski debuting as Reed Richards. Now, the only questions left are, is he officially the MCU’s Mr. Fantastic and when will we see him again?

Fox’s X-Men

Patrick Stewart’s return as Professor X was as epic as anyone would want, but it was already confirmed before the film’s release sucking out the surprise of it, and it’s a shame that he’s the only X-Men to appear.

From Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine to Halle Berry coming back as Storm, there was a lot of room for other members of Fox’s X-Men films to reprise their roles, but it ended up not happening.

Ghost Rider

For the longest time, Ghost Rider had been rumored to make his debut in Multiverse of Madness and frankly, it should’ve happened.

Raimi delivered the perfect kind of horror vibes for Ghost Rider to appear and the film’s connection with necromancy certainly warranted his appearance. Whether it would’ve been the rumors of Norman Reedus portraying the character coming true or Nicolas Cage or Gabriel Luna reprising their respective incarnations, it’s a total bummer that Ghost Rider remains MIA in the MCU.

