Cameron Hardin started Big Brother 25 as part of the Family Style alliance and jumped ship when he found out the other side of the house made a rival alliance. He agreed to be a pawn for Cirie Fields' group, but eventually, he became a threat with his multiple competition wins and his refusal to be transparent about his target. It looked like his game was over at the beginning of the double eviction. He was evicted, turned into a zombie, and revived his game. But it's not surprising that he's still in danger, and he told America Lopez she's next.

Cameron and America Argue on Big Brother 25

America tried to work with Cameron multiple times. However, he's not a fan of Cory Wurtenberger and that has affected their relationship. In the early morning of October 9, Cameron and America argued in the hammock. Cameron sensed that he was being targeted again in the house. Bowie Jane is Head of Household and nominated Cirie and Felicia Cannon. Jag Bains won the Power of Veto. He and Matt Klotz worked hard to convince Bowie to nominate Cameron. They agreed not to tell Cameron about the backdoor, but he was able to tell something was wrong when Bowie wouldn't tell him what she'd do if the veto was used.

Cameron went back to America pitching that she should protect him. His reasoning is that Matt and Jag are going to target America and Cory next. They have talked about that possibility along with other houseguests after the double eviction. "They had got me out of the way 'cause I was the physical threat," he told her. "Now you're just fish in the f-cking barrel. They're covered up with Bowie, They're covered up with Blue. They're covered up with the two of you specifically."

America asked why he worked with Matt and Jag when he returned to the game instead of her and Cory. They formed The Fugitives alliance. Cameron claimed they angled him against them, which she didn't believe. America told him that Matt and Jag weren't masterminding everything in the game. This is because Cory and America led the charge of evicting Jared Fields. "OK, gamble on that," Cameron told her. "I'll see you in jury." He also told her "You're next" if he goes.

America and Cameron were right about different things. She was a number for Cameron, and he threw it away for The Fugitives. Matt and Jag are in power in the house but aren't the masterminds of the double eviction. Cameron is right that Cory at least is in danger. The double eviction only made him more of a target than in a power position. Cory hoped to slide right back under the radar, which led to him not working on his relationships. Blue and Cirie want him out for targeting Jared. Matt and Jag considered targeting him but decided to keep him in the game, so Blue focused on him.

Time will tell if Cameron's prediction will come true. He'll sit as the replacement nominee next to Cirie on eviction night. One of them will become the first of seven jurors who will vote for the winner of $750,000 in the finale.