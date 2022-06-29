Movie star Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement for the upcoming film Back in Action. After stepping away from acting eight years ago and formally retiring in 2018, the actress will star opposite Jamie Foxx (Day Shift) in the upcoming action-comedy. Foxx teased the new Netflix project this morning on Twitter when he posted an audio clip of a phone conversation with Diaz.

Referencing her last couple years away from the big screen, Foxx brought in NFL icon Tom Brady, who he referred to as “the GOAT,” to give the star advice on returning to the spotlight after a premature retirement. Although the plot for the movie is still being kept under wraps, Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors). Beau Bauman is producing for Good One Productions alongside Gordon for Exhibit A. Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien and Mark McNair will also be executive producing.

Diaz confesses in the clip that she is “excited” yet “anxious” about her return to acting – since having confirmed her official retirement from the big screen. The actors are quickly joined in on their conversation by Brady, who was invited on the line to share “a few tips on how to un-retire.” After announcing his retirement after 22 seasons this February, Brady – now, famously – backtracked on the decision a little over a month later. Despite his involvement in the announcement on Twitter, Brady is not an official part of Back in Action.

“Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT,” Foxx said in the caption accompanying the audio clip. “@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

Before retiring, the four-time Golden Globe nominee made her last feature film appearance Will Gluck’s adaptation of the musical Annie for Sony. The beloved actress is best known for her roles in films such as Vanilla Sky, There’s Something About Mary, The Holiday, Being John Malkovich and My Sister’s Keeper as well as the Shrek and Charlie’s Angels franchises.

Whether the actress will be back to acting for good after Back in Action is still not clear. Foxx, known for Ray and Django Unchained, was recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He will next appear in films including J.J. Perry’s fantasy Day Shift, Josh Greenbaum's Strays, Brad Furman’s Tin Soldier and the comedy All-Star Weekend, which he’s directing, among other projects.

Listen to the clip on Twitter featuring Foxx, Diaz and Brady below: