Cameron Diaz is a cinematic sweetheart who initially captured audiences' attention with hit movies such as The Mask, There's Something About Mary, and The Holiday. Known for her romantic comedies and dramas, Diaz was born in San Diego, California, and worked as a model before making her feature film debut in the 1994 comedy, The Mask, opposite Jim Carrey. She earned her breakthrough role in the hysterical rom-com as the titular character in There's Something About Mary, earning her worldwide recognition and several Golden Globe nominations.

Diaz went on to appear in a variety of popular films ranging from the Oscar-nominated drama, Gangs of New York, to providing the voice of Princess Fiona in DreamWorks' animated comedy, Shrek. Today, Diaz's films continue to be a favorite among movie fans and, while she has appeared in dozens of noteworthy films, there are some like In Her Shoes and Charlie's Angels that fall into the category as some of her finest (and funniest) films.

10 'Bad Teacher' (2011)

Directed by Jake Kasdan

Bad Teacher is an unconventional comedy starring Diaz as a foul-mouthed, immoral, often tipsy middle school teacher who believes all her problems will be solved once she marries a wealthy bachelor. When her engagement goes south, she sets her sights on the school's newest teacher and heir to a massive fortune (Justin Timberlake), who is the definition of an upstanding and honorable educator.

Despite earning mixed and poor reviews, Bad Teacher is still an entertaining film that features one of Diaz's most comedic, unhinged performances, earning it a spot as one of her best. With a supporting cast consisting also of Jason Segel, Lucy Punch, and The Office's Phyllis Smith, Bad Teacher is stacked full of comedy and outrageous scenarios such as a risqué school car wash and petty slapstick sabotage, is what ultimately deems it to be one of Diaz's top films.

9 'The Mask' (1994)

Directed by Russell Chuck

At the age of twenty-one, Diaz made her big screen debut as the sultry singer and gangster's girlfriend, Tina Carlyle, in the comedy, The Mask. The film follows an average bank teller, Stanley Ipkiss, played by Jim Carrey, who accidentally discovers a mysterious mask that transforms him into a cool and confident character. Unfortunately, Ipkiss' alter ego eventually gains unwanted attention from local detectives as well as Tina's boyfriend, who has it out for the wise-cracking jokester.

According to Collider's Bethany Edwards, Diaz wasn't the first choice for Tina Carlyle, but when the film's director, Chuck Russell, saw her photo, he asked her to come in and audition. Initially, Russell was eyeing model and television personality, Anna Nicole Smith, but despite her charm and beauty, he didn't feel that she was right for the part. The director had also been looking at various models to potentially fill the role and after Diaz's first read-through, he felt that she was a perfect fit for the part. After several callbacks and witnessing undeniable chemistry between Diaz and Carrey, she landed the role and, as Edwards says, "the rest is history."

8 'Knight and Day' (2010)

Directed by James Mangold

In the action-comedy, Knight and Day, Diaz takes on the role of June Havens who, after trying to catch a flight to Kansas, accidentally finds herself in the middle of a wild adventure across the globe with a mysterious and handsome man, Roy Miller (Tom Cruise). When her life is jeopardized, she becomes Miller's unwilling partner on the complex mission and surprisingly manages to teach him a few things along the way.

Diaz and Cruise are a sheer delight in Knight and Day, complimenting each other's performances with sarcastic humor and witty banter that makes them a surprisingly top-notch comedic duo. While the film follows a classic formula and features unrealistic to almost impossible scenarios, Diaz and Cruise's dynamic in this whirlwind spy thriller is enough to deem Knight and Day as one of Diaz's best in more recent years.

7 'Charlie's Angels' (2000)

Directed by McG

Based on the 1970s hit television series, Diaz teams up with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the action thriller, Charlie's Angels, as three highly trained, intelligent, elite private investigators, Natalie Cook (Diaz), Dylan Sanders (Barrymore), and Alex Munday (Liu), who are tasked with finding a kidnapped software engineer and also retrieving his secret voice technology before it falls into the wrong hands.

Charlie's Angels may not have been as groundbreaking as the original show, but it was still a massive cultural phenomenon that appealed to audiences around the world. The film also features an epic cast including Sam Rockwell, Tim Curry, and John Forsythe reprising his role as the unseen Charlie from the series, adding a touch of nostalgia to the overall film. Even though the film featured more comedy and humor than the popular series, Charlie's Angels was a massive commercial hit and still ranks as one of Diaz's most iconic performances to date.

6 'In Her Shoes' (2005)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Diaz stars alongside Toni Collette in the underrated dramedy, In Her Shoes, which follows an irresponsible party girl, Maggie (Diaz) who, after being kicked out by her parents, is taken in by her hard-working lawyer sister Rose (Collette), but after Maggie foils her sister's love life, she is asked to move out. When their grandmother (Shirley MacLaine), who they'd never met before, comes into their lives, the two very opposite sisters learn that they have more in common than they originally thought.

In Her Shoes is based on the 2002 novel by the same name written by Jennifer Weiner and also stars Mark Feuerstein, Norman Lloyd, and The Sopranos star, Jerry Adler. Diaz and Collette are an endearing team that manages to effortlessly blend their polar opposite characters into a cherished bond glued together by MacLaine, who also gives a stellar performance. In Her Shoes earned overall positive reviews and was credited for making something special and unique out of material that is prevalent in similar films.

5 'The Holiday' (2006)

Directed by Nancy Meyers

The Holiday is a one-of-a-kind romantic comedy that features an incredible cast of stars tailored to a heartwarming love story that goes beyond the typical romance flick. Diaz and Kate Winslet star as Amanda and Iris, who are fed up with their current situations in life and decide to swap homes for the holiday season. As Iris comes to California and Amanda goes to England, the two women soon discover a new world around them and meet new friends who inadvertently influence their journey of self-discovery.

The Holiday is a clever and cheeky rom-com that also features an all-star cast including Jude Law, Jack Black, and Western icon and classic film star, Eli Wallach. Unlike other romantic comedies, The Holiday has much more depth and makes an extensive effort to explore the importance of living life to the fullest as well as realizing that some good things fall apart, so better things can come together. Diaz delivers an exceptional balance of humor and sentiment in this signature rom-com and, while she and her co-stars effortlessly mesh together, her performance stands out as the film's best.

4 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Directed by Spike Jonze

After establishing herself as a promising comedic actress, Diaz was cast in Spike Jonze's directorial debut, Being John Malkovich. The film is a twisted surreal comedy that follows an unemployed puppeteer, Craig Schwartz (John Cusak), who takes a temp job in an office where he finds a portal that leads into the mind of actor, John Malkovich. Diaz takes on the role of Cusak's wife, Lotte Schwartz, who, after having the experience of being Malkovich, becomes obsessed with the idea of being a man.

The film meticulously toes the line between fantasy and reality as Malkovich, who plays himself, tries to regain control of his mind while the others exploit their discovery for their own personal benefit. The concept might be a bit baffling, but it somehow works as Jonze lays it out, and, with a highly capable and intriguing cast, Being John Malkovich reigns as an essential cult classic among film fanatics. Diaz holds her own against her experienced co-stars and effectively proves her worth as a promising dramatic actress with a spectacular performance that is both surprising and spellbinding.

3 'Shrek' (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson

In her animation debut, Diaz provides the voice of Princess Fiona, who is rescued from a dragon-guarded tower by a cynical ogre, Shrek (Mike Myers), and his noblestead, Donkey (Eddie Murphy). As they take Fiona to the kingdom of Duloc where she is to marry King Farqquad (John Lithgow), a sudden romance begins to blossom between Shrek and Fiona that seems to be impossible, but Shrek soon learns that there's more to the princess than what meets the eye.

DreamWork's Shrek breaks every rule in the fairytale genre, subtly knocking all the traditional themes with a unique and beautiful love story that gives a whole new meaning to happily ever after. While the animated comedy features against-the-type characters, Diaz's character, Fiona, is the most surprising of them all. Initially appearing as the classic damsel in distress, she turns the tables on audiences by revealing a fierce karate-chopping badass who makes birds explode when she sings. The film has led to three sequels, with all the stars reprising their roles, and according to Collider's Diego Peralta, Shrek 5 is currently in production with an expected release date of July 1, 2026.

2 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Gangs of New York is a riveting historical drama with a star-studded cast that depicts the gritty streets of New York and the ruthless gangsters who run it. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Amsterdam Vallon, the son of a murdered Irish gang leader, who returns home to take his revenge on his father's killer, the sadistic cutthroat, William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis). Diaz stars as a beautiful pickpocket, Jenny Everdeane, who finds herself torn between the affections of Vallon and her loyalty to Cutting.

Diaz delivers one of her finest dramatic performances in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York, which received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Day-Lewis. While some criticized Diaz's casting, she still conveys a captivating character who plays a significant role in the film's overall plot. Aside from the negative comments, Diaz deserves a bit more credit for her performance and took on her first major dramatic role with ease, portraying a more than satisfactory performance as the highly sought-after heartthrob of the Five Points.

1 'There's Something About Mary' (1998)

Directed by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly

There's Something About Mary is considered to be Diaz's breakthrough role as a promising leading lady as well as a worthy addition to the romantic-comedy genre. The hit 90s rom-com tells the story of Ted Stroehmann (Ben Stiller) who, after his dream of going to his high school prom with Mary Jensen is shattered, and now sixteen years later, hires a private investigator (Matt Dillon) to find Mary so they can reconnect. After the private eye locates Mary, he soon finds himself enamored with her, resulting in a slew of comedic mishaps and a romantic rivalry over the lovely Mary.

Diaz is the ideal girl-next-door in There's Something About Mary, which has just as much humor as it does heart. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave the movie three out of four stars, noting how it unapologetically throws comedic shade at common decency and moral values, revealing the core of what essentially makes us all human. Today, There's Something About Mary still reigns as one of the greatest romantic comedies and is also credited by many as Diaz's overall best movie and comedic performance.

