Cameron Diaz is undeniably one of the most iconic faces in cinema, and for good reason. Over the past decades, the star has made viewers laugh, cry, and occasionally even cringe (in the best way possible). From her breakout role in The Mask to her unforgettable contributions to the romantic comedy and action genre, Diaz has carved out a place as one of Hollywood's most popular and undeniably beloved leading ladies.

Diaz has showcased her range in different genres and left a lasting impact on audiences. Whether she's fighting the bad guys or navigating love, the star has charmed viewers by deeply connecting them with her characters. To celebrate her talents, we look back at Cameron Diaz's essential films, one unforgettable role at a time.

10 'In Her Shoes' (2005)

Directed by Curtis Hanson