Cameron Diaz burst into Hollywood with her role in 1994's The Mask, alongside then-hit-maker Jim Carrey. She was a staple of the silver screen throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, tackling almost every genre: rom-coms, independent features, animated classics, and action extravaganzas. After 2014's Annie remake, however, Diaz stepped away from acting gigs to focus on writing health books and investing in various business ventures.

During her time working as an actor, Diaz's films varied in terms of quality, at least according to critics. Most of her rom-coms were guilty pleasures, with only twelve of her movies earning a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With the upcoming Back in Action, Diaz makes her return to acting (alongside Annie costar Jamie Foxx) as a woman coming out of retirement better than ever. Will Back in Action mirror her career and rank among Diaz's highest-rated films?

10 'Charlie's Angels' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Cameron Diaz teamed up with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu to resurrect the 1976 TV show Charlie's Angels and turn it into a blockbuster movie. The three smart and capable women work for a private detective agency run by the titular Charlie. Even though several critics found this McG-helmed feature to be a narrative mess, most enjoyed this more comedic send-up to the spy genre, and the action set pieces were exciting to watch.

Charlie's Angels provides stand-out moments for all the A-listers involved, including a then-lesser-known Sam Rockwell. But Diaz's Natalie leads the trio of Angels with bubbly energy; she dances on a bed in her underwear and kicks serious baddie behind – all with a larger-than-life smile on her face. Diaz deftly embodied the girl-boss power of the late 1990s and was praised by critics for her likability.

9 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

Diaz tried her hand at a serious role in 2002's Gangs of New York, Martin Scorsese's dramatic period piece about revenge among Irish immigrants in the 1860s New York. Gangs of New York garnered critical praise, mostly due to Daniel Day-Lewis' powerhouse performance as Bill the Butcher and Leonardo DiCaprio's Amsterdam.

Sharing screen time with acting heavy-hitters like Irish pickpocket Jenny Everdeane, Diaz garnered mixed reviews for her work. In scenes with DiCaprio, for instance, critics found the varied acting skills between the two to be distracting. Additionally, playing an immigrant, Diaz fumbled her way through a much-maligned Irish accent despite her genuine portrayal.

8 'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

With My Best Friend's Wedding, Diaz firmly solidified her place on the A-list. Also among Julia Roberts' best films, My Best Friend's Wedding pits love interest Michael's (Dermot Mulroney) fiancée (Diaz) against his best friend (Roberts) in a bid for his affections. Relatively new, Diaz more than stands her ground against - and even steals scenes from - then-pro Roberts.

In the film, Diaz oozes sweetness and awkwardness – especially in a cringe karaoke scene – only blowing up on Roberts' Julianne when she absolutely has to. In a bathroom scene that not only had the other actors cheering, but viewers as well, Diaz proves that she is not one to be messed with. Critics agreed and commended the film's fun dialogue and bittersweet finale.

7 'In Her Shoes' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

In Her Shoes was based on Jennifer Weiner's novel and explores the relationship between two odd-couple sisters – Maggie (Diaz) and Rose (the always superb Toni Collette). In a story with familiar narrative beats, thoughtless Maggie gets kicked out of living with hard-working Rose and travels to Florida to try and swindle their grandmother (Shirley Maclaine) for money. Along the way, Maggie learns about herself, and the sisters ultimately reconcile.

In Her Shoes was praised by critics for being more than a "chick flick;" it portrayed a more mature relationship between grown women. Critics thought Diaz and Collette both shone in this rich drama filled with funny and biting humor between the siblings. Sometimes predictable or emotionally manipulative, In Her Shoes ultimately garnered laughs and tears from audiences and critics alike.

6 'Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

An anthology drama, Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her features five female-centric vignettes with overlapping characters, with the ensemble cast – including Diaz, Glenn Close, Calista Flockhart, and Holly Hunter – being lauded by critics for their performances. The poetic vignettes take on heavy and dramatic themes of love, loss, loneliness and dissatisfaction.

In one segment, police detective Kathy (Amy Brenneman) cares for her blind sister Carol (Diaz), who ends up heartbroken when a potential love interest leaves her for another. As with many anthologies or vignette-driven films, some segments are more successful than others. Overall, however, the observant and emotional Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her was called a showcase for quiet, nuanced acting by critics.

5 'The Mask' (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

1994's The Mask was Cameron Diaz's film debut and led to her being catapulted to stardom. Jim Carrey's shy Stanley Ipkiss stumbles upon Norse god Loki's (no, not THAT Loki) mask, which transforms him into a frenetic character called The Mask in a whirlwind of cartoonish action and violence. Featuring exaggerated and colorful musical numbers as well as the lovable pooch Milo, The Mask is over-the-top yet endearing entertainment.

Playing the sultry femme fatale Tina, a gangster's girlfriend and lounge singer, alongside Carrey's outrageous Stanley/The Mask, Diaz radiates star quality and sex appeal. But Diaz's Tina also has a sweet and genuine side, actually liking non-masked Stanley as he is. This charming comedy had critics and audiences praising the goofy antics of Carrey and falling in love with Diaz.

4 'There's Something About Mary' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

After showing off her comedic timing in My Best Friend's Wedding, the Farrelly brothers snapped up Diaz to play the titular Mary in There's Something About Mary. In this cult hit, and one of Ben Stiller's best films, Mary is the object of several men's affections, and they will do anything to get the girl. Raunchy and laugh-out-loud funny, There's Something About Mary had critics reeling from the cast's chaotic performances.

Diaz fits perfectly into There's Something About Mary, taking the content seriously but not herself (see: the hair gel scene). She provides an earnest heart to the outlandish slapstick and over-the-top violence she bears witness to; it's clear why the surrounding men are smitten. Filled with filthy gags and hysterical banter, this gross-out comedy classic made both Diaz and Stiller household names.

3 Shrek' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

When Shrek was released in 2001, it changed the animation landscape and turned fairy tales on their heads. Ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) lives alone but gets sent on a quest with his endearing sidekick Donkey (Eddie Murphy) to save Princess Fiona (Diaz) from a dragon-protected tower when his swampland is threatened. Shrek made waves with viewers young and old; it provided bright animation and moral lessons for children and hidden in-jokes for adults.

Shrek's positive message about accepting yourself is effectively highlighted by Diaz's Fiona. Not an average princess, Fiona trades barbs with Shrek and Donkey, belches after eating, and holds her own when attacked by bandits. With her humbleness, strength and comedic timing, Diaz was the perfect choice for Fiona. Critics and audiences loved Shrek when it came out, and believe the film still holds up twenty years later.

2 'Shrek 2' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

After the success of Shrek, Cameron Diaz provided an encore voice performance as Fiona in Shrek 2. In one of the top films of the Shrekiverse, Shrek 2 expands upon Fiona's backstory and brings Fiona and Shrek to meet her parents. With more gags and pop-culture references, Shrek 2 had critics loving it even more than the first installment. It also introduced a new fan favorite character in Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas).

Rife with musical numbers and energetic action, Shrek 2 continued to subvert fairy tale conventions. It touched on the meaning of traditional roles in marriage and what makes a mature love work. It also continued the first Shrek's through-line of acceptance – of oneself and others. Even though Shrek 2 didn't break much new ground, critics praised the animation and satirical humor.

1 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

One of Spike Jonze's best films, Being John Malkovich is a trippy mind-bender that sees John Cusack's Craig, a struggling puppeteer, find a portal into the brain of actor John Malkovich, allowing him to take over Malkovich's body for a brief time. Featuring bizarre visuals and darkly comedic sentiments, Being John Malkovich was praised for its originality and the excellent performances by its cast.

In an award-nominated performance (including BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress), Cameron Diaz is unrecognizable as Craig's depressed wife, Lotte. Finding happiness only by taking over Malkovich, Lotte begins a love affair with Catherine Keener's Maxine, leaving Craig alone and Malkovich a passenger in his own body. The highest-rated movie in Cameron Diaz's filmography, critics called the surrealist Being John Malkovich witty, disturbed, and clever.

